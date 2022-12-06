Abu Dhabi-UAE – Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced its Abu Dhabi AI Connect (ADAIC) 2022, a first-of-its-kind event that will gather some of the brightest minds in the AI field to demonstrate AI's contributions to humanity and explore the future of this technology.

Taking place from December 12-13 in the UAE capital, ADAIC 2022 will offer industry experts and AI practitioners an opportunity to interact with some of the greatest AI pioneers, including Turing awardees and Fields Medal winners and debate future trends that are set to have an outsized impact across the AI landscape. The conference is set to become an annual fixture in Abu Dhabi, with the current edition looking to unpack topics of growing importance in the AI space, such as connected intelligence, AI foundation models, sustainable AI, AI at scale, and AI applications and benefits. These themes will spread across a demonstration track and panels from well-established researchers and leaders in AI.

Prof. Mérouane Debbah, Chief Researcher, AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC) at TII, said: “AI is transforming our lives at lightning speed and is a field that requires inclusivity and scale to ensure cohesiveness. ADAIC 2022 offers AI experts, researchers, and practitioners across industry and academia an interactive platform to collaborate and combine our learnings to maximize AI’s potential in enabling future societies.”

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, General Chair of the organizing committee of ADAIC 2022, and Director of AI Cross-Center Unit at AIDRC, said: “AI continues to push the boundaries of knowledge and advanced sciences with its widespread implementation – rapidly transforming sectors and driving emerging technologies. The Abu Dhabi AI Connect is set to become an annual event that convenes the most brilliant minds in AI to discuss and debate the future of this technology, and AI’s contributions to humanity.

“The conference aims to serve as a way-finder and attract AI scientists and global stakeholders to build mutually beneficial synergies and shape a comprehensive AI ecosystem. In the UAE we are in prime position to lead global advancements in AI. ADAIC 2022 invites all those whose lives are impacted by AI to attend and contribute to the sessions.”

For more information on registration and participation, please visit: https://abudhabiaiconnect.com/

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy

By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC)

The AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC) – at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) – is dedicated to pioneering next-generation AI-powered telecommunications and secure systems, applications, and services. A multi-disciplinary and industry-focused applied research and development center, AIDRC fosters the adoption of safe, sustainable, and reliable intelligent autonomous and connected systems and specializes in high-impact AI-powered cyber security and wireless communications (B5G, 6G) to bring to life operational and practical solutions to key challenges faced across vertical markets in their digital transformation journey. AIDRC collaborates with key international organizations, such as ITU, and 3GPP to inspire far-reaching benefits to society in the UAE and the wider region and is well aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and its commitment to harnessing AI for good. For more information, visit https://www.tii.ae/ai-and-digital-science

