Cairo: The African Private Capital Association (AVCA) announced the preparation of launching the 19th Annual AVCA Conference & Venture Capital Summit under the theme 'Retrospection & Prospection: Transforming Africa through Private Capital.

The summit will take place from Monday, May 1, to Friday, May 5, 2023. Held in collaboration with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), the conference will bring together more than 600 direct investment experts representing 50 countries around the world, managing over US$1.5trn in assets.

AVCA's conference will explore investment opportunities across the continent and examine rising themes and new stages of maturity for private capital in Africa. Prospects and learnings from progress in PE and VC activity will be discussed, including how to create value for successful exits in Africa, the avenues for funding climate adaptation, resilience, and opportunities in private credit and more.

Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, CEO of the African Private Capital Association (AVCA), said: "We are delighted to hold the 19th Annual AVCA Conference & Venture Capital Summit in Egypt, as we leverage the tremendous investment opportunities that investors, fund managers and ambitious companies across the continent are interested in seizing in multiple industries, including but not limited to healthcare, energy, agriculture, and creative economies while reflecting the rapid economic growth and development that countries on the continent are experiencing."

AVCA will conduct sessions to discuss maximizing return on investment in Healthcare, Investing for a Secure and Sustainable Food Future, the investment opportunities beyond Solar, in Bioenergy, Hydropower, Wind, and Geothermal sources, and strategies for Creating Value for Successful Exits, and beyond - expert insights from many investors driving innovation in Africa's thriving private capital industry.

The agenda of the AVCA conference includes speeches from over 130 investment sector speakers from Egypt and around the world, panel discussions, roundtables and networking opportunities. The major international gathering will be the latest edition of AVCA's flagship forum and will add to successful global gatherings in Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Lagos, Marrakech, and Nairobi.

About AVCA: Enabling private investment in Africa

The African Private Capital Association is the pan-African industry body, which promotes and enables private investment in Africa.

AVCA plays an important role as a champion and effective change agent for the industry, educating, equipping, and connecting members and stakeholders with independent industry research, best practice training programmes and exceptional networking opportunities.

With a global and growing member base, AVCA members span private equity and venture capital firms, institutional investors, foundations and endowments, pension funds, international development finance institutions, professional service firms, academia, and other associations. This diverse membership is united by a common purpose: to be part of the Africa growth story.

www.avcaconference.com www.avca-africa.org

About MSMEDA:

MSMEDA is the national entity responsible for the development of MSMEs and promotion of entrepreneurship in Egypt. MSMEDA coordinates and integrates all stakeholders’ efforts to create an enabling MSMEs environment promoting economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.