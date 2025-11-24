Riyadh: The National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) participated in Cityscape Global 2025, held in Riyadh from November 17 to 20. During the prestigious event, (Tarshid) showcased its cutting-edge energy efficiency solutions for buildings, facilities, and infrastructure support. The company highlighted its significant achievements in energy efficiency and clean energy projects, directly contributing to the ambitious targets of the Saudi Green Initiative and the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

During its participation, (Tarshid), through one of its subsidiaries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with (NHC). This landmark agreement aims to explore and foster collaboration in advancing energy efficiency and clean energy solutions across NHC’s extensive portfolio of facilities. Under the terms of this agreement, (Tarshid) will undertake a comprehensive study of NHC’s buildings and facilities, with the primary objective of significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption. Furthermore, (Tarshid) will deliver integrated consulting services designed to optimize energy efficiency across all affiliated facilities. This initiative directly supports national sustainability objectives and accelerates the scale-up of clean energy solutions.

Tarshid’s prominent stand at the exhibition garnered significant interest from industry specialists and stakeholders alike. The company also delivered engaging interactive presentations, introducing visitors to its flagship national projects and advanced technical solutions in building retrofits and solar energy systems. Tarshid’s impactful participation in Cityscape Global unequivocally reaffirms its pivotal national role in leading the transition toward energy efficiency and sustainability. It further underscores the company's commitment to supporting the development of a smart, sustainable urban future, meticulously aligned with the ambitious aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

Notably, (Tarshid) is a national company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), established in 2017 to lead the Kingdom’s energy services sector. Its mandate is to support the energy ecosystem, advance sustainability initiatives, and integrate energy efficiency, operational efficiency, and clean energy. Through this mission, (Tarshid) contributes to the Kingdom’s strategic sustainability objectives, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, drives the growth of a robust energy-efficiency industry, and supports the activation of the Circular Carbon Economy.