Dubai – The STEAM@BITS’25 event at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC), concluded on a high note on Saturday, March 22, leaving young minds inspired and eager to explore the limitless possibilities of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). With a dynamic mix of hands-on workshops, interactive sessions, and exciting competitions, the event offered an immersive learning experience, setting a new benchmark for STEAM education in the region.

Students from across schools participated in cutting-edge workshops, including robotic manipulation, AI-powered chatbot development, chemical engineering challenges, and 3D visualization in architecture. The event also featured exclusive parent sessions on career services, innovation, and entrepreneurship, offering insights into the opportunities at BPDC. The FUNTASTIC STEAM Zone kept energy levels high, while the campus tour gave students a first-hand look at BPDC’s world-class facilities.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Professor Souri Banerjee, Director of BPDC, stated, “STEAM was more than just an event; it was a gateway to curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. By bringing students into an environment that fosters innovation, we aim to nurture the next generation of thinkers, problem-solvers, and leaders in STEAM fields.”

For many students, the event was an eye-opening experience. Maximuz Dias, a student from Our Own High School, Al Warqa’a, shared his enthusiasm. He said “STEAM@BITS’25 was my first real exposure to chemical engineering. I also explored the Business Management department and took a full campus tour—it was incredible! BPDC seems like an amazing place to study, and this event gave me a glimpse of what the future could look like.”

Jayana Paresh Shah, from Sunrise English Private School, echoed the excitement, saying, “The workshops were engaging, and I learned so much in just one day! The whole atmosphere was thrilling—it made learning fun, interactive, and inspiring. I can’t wait to explore more in the world of STEAM!”

As BPDC continues to champion innovation in education, STEAM@BITS’25 stands as a testament to the power of experiential learning. The event not only sparked curiosity but also paved the way for students to envision a future driven by knowledge, discovery, and ambition.