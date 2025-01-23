Event will follow symposium to discuss future collaborations between Slow Food and RCU with more than 100 local, national, and international experts in attendance

Slow Food and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will host the first-ever Earth Market in Saudi Arabia from 24-25 January 2025. Taking place in AlUla’s regenerated Souq Al-Sa’a, known locally as the Souq of Abundance in the Cultural Oasis, the AlUla Earth Market is a significant milestone for Slow Food and RCU’s collaborative efforts to preserve local food biodiversity, honour agricultural and gastronomic traditions, promote women’s empowerment, while also elevating visibility of AlUla to the global food community.

Largely abandoned for the last few decades, Souq Al-Sa’a was once the heart of AlUla’s Summer Farms, where families would retreat during the hottest months to tend to date palms and enjoy cooler temperatures. Shaded by palm trees and bordered by houses, the souq was historically a hub for community interactions and exchanges.

Souq Al-Sa’a lies at the core of RCU’s revitalisation initiatives within the Cultural Oasis. As part of the AlUla Earth Market, the souq will host diverse local food producers, including several local women-led businesses offering traditional AlUla cuisine and unique handicrafts.

Visitors to the AlUla Earth Market, held between 5pm and 11pm, can enjoy:

Ten local producers offering tastings and hosting personalised storytelling sessions to showcase their work, products, and traditional recipes

Two ‘Food Talks’ led by national and international experts:

Francesco Sottile, member of the Slow Food Board, who will discuss "Agrobiodiversity in AlUla"

Ahmed Zaki Kamel, CEO of Azka Foods and Slow Food’s representative in Saudi Arabia, who will present on "The Ethics of Food in the Quran and Slow Food in Saudi Arabia"

Earth Markets are an international network part of Slow Food, a global movement advocating for access to good, clean, and fair food for everyone. They serve as community hubs where producers and activists connect to share knowledge and promote a more just and sustainable food system. Visitors can find food made with fresh, local, and seasonal products, that respects the environment and promotes sustainable practices, and is sold at prices that are equitable for buyers and sellers.

Taking place a day before the AlUla Earth Market, on 23 January, Slow Food and RCU will host the Final Symposium on the AlUla Traditional Food Culture Study Project, marking the culmination of a year-long collaborative effort. National and international experts, community representatives, and members of Slow Food and RCU will come together to reflect on achievements in sustainability, culinary heritage, and regional networking.

The symposium serves as a platform to discuss the study’s findings, which encompass a wide range of topics, including agriculture, gastronomy, education, and tourism. These insights highlight the intersection of cultural and economic dynamics in AlUla. As a historic crossroads of civilisations, AlUla has played a pivotal role in trade and agriculture, offering a model for understanding the interdependence of culture, environment, and sustainable development.

A key aspect of AlUla’s heritage is its vibrant gastronomy, which strengthens the community, promotes tourism and protects biodiversity. Supported by the development of the AlUla Slow Food Strategy, Slow Food and RCU are fostering collaboration and innovation to position AlUla as a premier gastronomic destination while safeguarding its culinary legacy.

