UAE: Three-time world champion slackliner, Jaan Roose, has delivered yet another world-first highline walk as he crossed the distance between the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

This came as part of the third edition of 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creator economy.

Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit will be hosted in the UAE for the third time from January 11 to 13 across prominent venues, including Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

It was the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers location which played host for Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose, the Estonian walking back and forward along the 100 metre line, at a height of 224 metres. Roose’s achievement is one of his most visually stunning to date; the skyscrapers of Dubai providing a futuristic backdrop to his challenge.

With over 15,000 content creators from around the world in attendance, participants will enjoy an action-packed agenda featuring exhilarating displays and have the chance to discover a whole new world of adventure.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s to foster a vibrant content creator community. Alongside business support services, and a globally connected, secure multinational environment, the UAE has committed resources and facilities specifically to fostering content creation, including a million-dollar content creator award being announced at the Summit, which takes place from 11 to 13 January 2025.

