Major General Saif Al Shamsi: 90% of the digital transformation in Sharjah Police achieved

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan and the Korean Consul General briefed on the experience of digital and technological transformation in Sharjah

Dubai: – The Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global received today, Thursday, a number of senior visitors, led by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector in Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global, and Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, welcomed the VIPs, and briefed them on the projects showcasing at the pavilion, alongside the latest technologies that the Government of Sharjah is using for the digital transformation in the emirate.

A delegation from the Sharjah Police, led by His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, visited the pavilion and praised the rapid digital transformation in Sharjah using the latest technology in the world, adding that 90% of digitisation in Sharjah Police has been achieved.

“The exceptional participation by government agencies showcases the digital transformation in Sharjah, and how the emirate has benefitted from cutting-edge technologies to provide enhanced services for the welfare of the people of the UAE. We must harness technologies to serve society,” His Excellency Al Shamsi added.

Other senior ranking government officials were also welcomed at the pavilion including His Excellency Brigadier General Dr Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director-General of Sharjah Police Science Academy, His Excellency Eng. Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, His Excellency Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Her Excellency Ohoud Shehail, Director General of Ajman Digital Government, and His Excellency Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Director of Kalba Municipality.

His Excellency Abdillatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, and His Excellency Moon Byung-Jun, Consul General of the Republic of South Korea to the UAE, were briefed on the experience of digital and technological transformation in Sharjah during their visits to the emirate’s pavilion at the Arena Hall at the Dubai World Trade Center.

-Ends-