Sharjah: The inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference in Sharjah commenced today (Tuesday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighting the emirate’s dedication to fostering a reading culture and enhancing school library systems across the region. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and the American Library Association (ALA), in collaboration with the Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA), American Association of School Libraries (AASL) and the Combined Book Exhibit; the two-day event brings together a distinguished lineup of school librarians and education experts from around the world.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at SBA; Michael Dowling, Director of Chapter Relations Office & International Relations Office at ALA; alongside educators, academic supervisors, and librarians from the UAE and beyond.

Commenting on the inaugural event Hassani said, “Schools serve as the foundation for building a cohesive knowledge-based society, with school libraries forming the cornerstone of young generations’ relationship with reading and books. Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, this conference is envisioned as a platform for exchanging specialised expertise and a practical opportunity to empower professionals in the school library sector. By providing access to global tools and experiences, the initiative aims to transform school libraries into interactive and inspiring environments.”

International collaboration among school librarians

The inaugural event commenced with a keynote address by Becky Calzada, President of the American Association of School Librarians and Library Services Coordinator at Leander Independent School District in Texas, USA.

During her speech she said, “Literacy and reading shape the minds and futures of individual readers, not just by providing access to books, but by inspiring a lifelong love of reading. Books serve as windows to the world, offering knowledge, inspiration, and endless possibilities that extend far beyond the classroom. To foster this effectively, we must collaborate, share our experiences, and learn from one another. At AASL we embrace the ‘Backwards Design’ philosophy, starting with the outcomes we want and working backward to create the best path forward. Developing strong reading habits requires consistency, curiosity, empathy, and a nurturing environment, qualities that empower students not only for academic and career success but for lifelong personal growth.”

“The challenges of literacy engagement are universal, whether in the UAE, the USA, or anywhere in between, which makes the exchange of ideas among librarians, educators, and literary experts vital at conferences such as these. Reading is fundamental to personal and academic achievement, and through school libraries, librarians serve as guides who help students discover not only information but also inspiration, confidence, and a sense of belonging that will support them throughout their lives,” she added.

Cultivating a culture of reading for pleasure and read-aloud practices in schools

In the conference’s first session, Dr Margaret K. Merga, Associate Professor at the University of Notre Dame in Fremantle, Australia; Founder of Merga Consulting; and author; explored the positive impact of reading on students' literacy development and how school libraries can establish an inclusive reading culture. She began by saying, “Think about what you love about reading and what it brings to your life; this is the key to inspiring a passion for reading in school children.”

“Reading for pleasure not only ignites engagement but also builds empathy, cognitive stamina, and provides an escape from daily pressures. Creating a culture of reading through whole-school literacy policies is essential, as it enhances engagement and ensures reading becomes a shared priority across the educational community. As librarians and educators, you are also social influencers with the power to instill a lifelong love of books. What you do matters deeply; research shows that students who recognise the value of reading beyond basic literacy are far more likely to develop daily reading habits,” Merga stated.

She continued discussing her research saying, “In 2024, we conducted a global survey within the school library workforce across 63 countries, gathering insights from 971 respondents. While the findings highlighted challenges such as deprofessionalization; with over two-thirds reporting that retired librarians were often replaced by less qualified staff; and the need to strengthen collaboration with classroom teachers, they also underscore the incredible role you play in the lives of your students, and I’m confident that school library communities can continue to inspire generations of readers and learners to come.”