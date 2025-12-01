(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): Seef Properties, Bahrain’s leading real estate development company, recently held an event to mark Bahraini Women’s Day, as part of the company’s commitment to celebrating this national occasion in appreciation of the pivotal role played by women in the company’s journey.

On this occasion, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, stated: “Bahraini Women’s Day is an important occasion through which we express our pride in the role played by women within the Seef Properties ecosystem. Our female employees have made exceptional contributions that have strengthened the company’s position and leadership in the real estate sector. Today, we are proud of exemplary Bahraini women who hold field responsibilities across various work sites and directly oversee implementation operations, reflecting their high competence and ability to manage the precise details of construction work.”

He added: “We are proud of Bahraini women and the dedication and achievements they continue to deliver. We believe that their presence in this vital sector represents an added value to the company’s growth and prosperity. We will continue to support our female employees to ensure the continuation of their vital role in achieving the sustainable growth we strive for.”

For her part, Ms Abeer Al Shaikh, Human Resources and Administration Manager, affirmed that the contributions of women at Seef Properties have formed a fundamental pillar of the company’s successes over recent years. She said: “Our female employees at Seef Properties have demonstrated a strong and influential presence across various departments, embodying the highest levels of commitment and professionalism. They have contributed effectively to the completion of many projects and developmental initiatives, reflecting the stature of Bahraini women and their pivotal role in supporting the company’s progress.”

She added: “At Seef Properties, we are committed to implementing comprehensive development programmes aimed at empowering women and enhancing their leadership role, through advanced training initiatives and integrated career paths that focus on capacity-building and skills development. We will continue working to provide an inspiring work environment that offers our female employees greater opportunities for growth and creativity, as we believe that women are an essential element in the company’s success and advancement.”

