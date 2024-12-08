Dubai, UAE – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the programme for the second edition of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, the region’s only conference dedicated to creative entrepreneurship, set to take place on 10-11 December in Al Quoz Creative Zone. The Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum aims to spark the entrepreneurial spirit in the cultural and creative industries, supporting and guiding aspiring entrepreneurs turn their visions into successful ventures. This aligns seamlessly with Dubai Culture’s commitment to investing in and empowering young talent to achieve the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy vision, which positions the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

This free, two-day forum hosts an engaging line-up of keynotes, panel discussions, practical workshops networking sessions and one to one mentorship offering aspiring creative entrepreneurs, thinkers and makers unparalleled access to industry pioneers and a platform to collaborate, network, and grow. The attendees will also be able to meet various stakeholders in the creative entrepreneurship industry at the community hub and learn about the offerings from government entities, real estate organizations, incubators and service providers.

A standout feature of the forum is the much-anticipated Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition, where 6 aspiring short-listed entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas live to a panel of judges. Winners will secure financial grants, mentorship, and support to further develop and grow their creative business ventures.

Khulood Khoory, Director of Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai has become a leading destination for creativity and innovation, attracting talented individuals from around the world thanks to its nurturing environment and outstanding investment opportunities that support creatives and enable them to achieve success and distinction. Through the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, we aim to provide a valuable space for creative entrepreneurs to share their success stories, as well as investors and entrepreneurs to collaborate and exchange expertise. The workshops are designed to broaden the horizons of start-ups, refine their skills, and equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to continue on their entrepreneurial ventures. This is to empower them to continue their professional journeys, drive innovation across various creative fields, and develop new, market-ready products that meet contemporary needs.”

The forum will commence with a keynote speech by Anas Bukhash, Founder of the digital growth agency Bukhash Brothers, setting an inspiring tone for the day. The panel sessions will feature discussions such as Networks for Success: Building Communities that Empower and Business Scaling: From Concept to Global Shelves, offering insights into leadership and growth strategies. An insightful discussion, Co-Founders: A Shared Vision Beyond Business, is set to take place as well. Workshops like Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs, Storytelling in Design: Creating Narratives through Cultural Elements, and Crafting Your Creative MVP: Turning Ideas into Impact will provide hands-on learning opportunities. The Creative Majlis will host networking and match-making sessions, cultivating connections among attendees. Additionally, participants can join two guided Entrepreneurship Tours across Al Quoz Creative Zone to explore local creative hubs and studios.

Day 2 will feature a keynote by Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO of Tashas Group, followed by engaging panel sessions such as Disrupting the Market: Carving Out Your Niche in addition to the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition Pitch. Scheduled workshops include Craft Your Identity, Financial Planning for Creative Entrepreneurs, and Pitch Perfect: Mastering the Art of Persuasion. The Creative Majlis will once again host interactive networking sessions, providing a platform for participants to connect with industry leaders. Two additional Entrepreneurship Tours will allow attendees to dive deeper into Al Quoz’s vibrant creative ecosystem. The day will conclude with an awards ceremony recognising the competition winners, bringing the forum to a celebratory close

The Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum is open to all entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders in the cultural and creative industries. This includes sectors such as advertising, marketing, cultural production, craftsmanship, architecture, urban planning, broadcasting, handicrafts, arts, graphic design, industrial and digital design, fashion, heritage, museums, libraries, archaeology, music, filmmaking, animation, performing arts, visual arts, photography, publishing, literature, gaming, and culinary arts.