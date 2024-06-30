Dubai, UAE - SAS, the leader in analytics, celebrated its annual gala dinner at Atlantis The Royal on June 12, bringing together business executives, government officials, and thought leaders across industries.

Through the evening, SAS highlighted the importance of AI and how its implementation in the government and private sectors have made an impact in the UAE. Enhancing decision-making processes, AI’s ability to predict trends in government is as powerful as its ability to process financial data and perform fraud detection in banking scenarios. Such innovation empowers both public and private sectors by providing timely, data-driven insights, ultimately leading to informed and strategic choices.

Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director at SAS UAE, stated: “Celebrating another year of innovation and transformation, SAS remains committed to advancing the technological and digital landscape in the UAE. From uncovering insights to driving strategic success, we’re extremely proud to support the country with trusted AI solutions, educational programs and talent development. As we look forward, SAS is dedicated to continuously contributing its expertise towards the UAE’s journey in becoming a global leader in AI and digital excellence.”

Recognizing the immense potential in the field of AI, SAS is cultivating this domain with an emphasis on talent development, educational programs, and cloud technology. SAS remains committed to supporting organizations across the UAE in leveraging AI and analytics to drive innovation and operational efficiency, fostering a robust partner ecosystem to promote collaboration and growth which will ultimately benefit the nation and enhance quality of life for its citizens.

As the usage of AI increases, it is vital for organizations to ensure ethical practices. This involves implementing measures for bias detection, explainability, and accountability. These measures are crucial for maintaining and boosting confidence in ongoing AI innovation. SAS helps organizations adopt these ethical AI practices and develop effective strategies to thrive in the modern digital landscape.

SAS will continue to work with customers, partners, and the academic community to raise awareness of the need for ethical and fair AI for individuals and society.

