Overnight leader Young has a two-shot advantage going into the final round on Sunday after shooting 71

Emirates Golf Club saw fans dress to impress in Retro-Vintage-inspired looks to mark the 35th edition of the region’s longest running golf tournament

Dubai, UAE: Cameron Young will go into the final day of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, who carded a stunning 63 to jump up the leaderboard and put himself in the mix for a fourth title.

Thousands flocked to Emirates Golf Club for Saturday’s thrilling third round and were treated to outstanding performances on the Majlis from the world’s best golfers. Three-time and defending champion, Rory McIlroy, who began the day 10 shots adrift of Young, producing a bogey-free round with seven birdies before finishing with an eagle on the 18th.

The eagle had put the World No.2 at the top of the leaderboard before Young reclaimed top spot as McIlroy is tied second on -12 with Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

McIlroy said: “I played some very, very good golf. Definitely better than I played the last couple of days and nice to get myself right back in the tournament.

“It would be amazing (to win the HDDC for fourth time). (To be the) first player to get my name on it four times would be awesome. I've had so much success in Dubai, whether it be at this tournament or in the Race to Dubai events. It's been a really good place to me. I love coming back here and I really enjoy my time here.”

For Cameron Young, it was a mixed day for the American, who carded 71 to finish 14 under ahead of the final day. He suffered a blow with a double bogey and bogey on the seventh and eighth holes but recovered with three birdies in the last nine to put himself in a strong position of clinching his first title on the DP World Tour.

He said: “I played okay. The front nine, especially, is one of those days when a few things don't quite go your way. I didn't putt quite as well as I have the last few days, and with a little bit more wind, it wasn't that easy. I think all in all, it was a good battle. I've put myself in another great place to have a chance (of winning), I'm happy with that.”



Lurking behind Young alongside McIlroy is Meronk, who shot 70 in a round that included bogeys on the four-par 5th and 9th holes while 2018 HDDC champion Haotong Li and Rasmus Hojgaard are tied fourth on 9-under.

Meanwhile, fans descended on Emirates Golf Club in their favourite fashion attire inspired by iconic looks from past decades to celebrate Retro-Vintage Day as part of this year’s 35th edition of the illustrious event. Tournament Town also saw golf enthusiast of all ages take in the winter sun on Saturday.

With sustainability a key focus for HDDC, young fans had the first opportunity to take part in engaging eco-focused activities at Sustainability Corner, including Urban Farming and Seed Bombs while they learned new ways to take care of our green planet.

