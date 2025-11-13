Abu Dhabi – The Entrepreneurs’ Roundtable (ERT), in collaboration with Partners Group, and supported by ADGM, convened its Annual Summit in Abu Dhabi last week, presenting the emirate as a vital centre of gravity for global advancements in technology, energy, next-generation manufacturing, and digital services.

The delegation consisted of over 45 European senior business leaders, CEOs, chairpersons, and founders, representing leading European corporations, family conglomerates and innovation-driven businesses. These entities jointly employ nearly one million people, generating more than EUR 155 billion in revenue, and manage over EUR 465 billion in assets.

The strategic dialogue sessions allowed participants to exchange perspectives and explore shared priorities, focusing on the key pillars of Abu Dhabi’s economic development.

The delegation met with senior leaders from Abu Dhabi’s government and corporate sectors, which included: H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman ADDED and ADGM; H.E. Mariam AlMheiri, CEO 2PointZero and Head of International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO Aldar; Talal Al Kaissi, Acting Group Chief Global Affairs Officer, G42 and Chief Partnerships & Government Affairs Officer at Core42, as well as Board Members from The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Commenting on the event, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has emerged as a nexus for global innovation, investment, and strategic dialogue. Hosting the Entrepreneurs’ Roundtable Summit in the UAE capital underscores its growing prominence on the world stage, bringing together key leaders from the global financial landscape. High-level engagements like these are instrumental in deepening cross-border partnerships and shaping resilient, future-ready economies.”

Dr. Ladner, Founding Chairman of ERT added: “We were deeply impressed by the masterplan for the development of the emirate presented by Abu Dhabi’s leadership. It reflects a bold and forward-thinking vision for the future – one that balances economic diversification with cultural heritage and combines sustainable urban development with technological innovation. What particularly resonated with our members was Abu Dhabi’s ability to unite ambition and humility: to build with purpose, not just scale. The conversations held reaffirmed our shared commitment to fostering trust, long-term partnerships, and a genuine exchange of ideas between Europe and the Middle East.”

Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman, Partners Group concludes: "We are very proud to have hosted such an illustrious group of leaders from around the region, which illustrates why Abu Dhabi is attracting increasing amounts of capital and becoming a center of gravity for global advancements in technology, energy, next-generation manufacturing, and digital services. The Middle East is a key growth area for Partners Group, and we plan to significantly develop our business in the GCC and across the broader region."

The overarching goal of the summit was to foster long-term partnerships between senior decision-makers from Europe and the UAE, based on dialogue, trust and concrete opportunities for collaboration and joint investment.

Partners Group’s participation reflected its long-term commitment to building resilient, purpose-driven partnerships, that advance innovation and sustainable growth, across global markets.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2,000 professionals and over USD 174 billion in assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Entrepreneurs' Roundtable

The Entrepreneurs’ Roundtable (ERT) unites 400 of Europe’s most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors committed to fostering cross-border dialogue. Founded in Switzerland in 1999 by Dr Thomas Ladner, the organisation convenes high-level summits and forums across Europe and beyond. ERT’s mission is to promote responsible leadership, long-term value creation, and meaningful collaboration across industries and generations.