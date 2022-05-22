PPE Qatar sets the cornerstone for Zameen.com’s expansion plans in Qatar

Tax amnesty for overseas Pakistan makes easier to invest in Pakistan

PPE parent company Zameen.com is among the top five property portals in the world

Doha, Qatar: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, successfully concluded the first Qatar edition of its flagship ‘Pakistan Property Event’ in Doha. The event ran from May 20 and 21, 2022. The event attracted 5000+ overseas Pakistanis from Qatar and the neighboring GCC countries. The two-day event offered more than 150 real estate projects worth billions of Qatari riyals.

Attendees from Qatar and GCC countries had previously expressed a keen interest in Pakistan’s real estate projects exclusively marketed by Zameen as huge participation was observed at the previous events held in Gulf region.

Present on the Qatar edition of the Pakistan Property Event (PPE Qatar) were Zameen.com’s Head of Middle East Region Aatif Rana, Director Marketing & BSE Haseeb Malik, Director Project Sales Faizan Khan, Associate Directors Faisal Qureshi and Rubiya Afshan, along with Senior Manager Marketing Rizwan Kazmi, Manager Marketing Yasir Niazi, and executive senior managers.

Tax Amnesty for Overseas Pakistanis

The tax amnesty scheme recently initiated in Pakistan has made it easier for overseas Pakistanis residing in Qatar to invest in the country, as it allows them to buy property remotely. The Pakistan Real Estate Forecast marked the year 2022 as the best time to invest in property, based on significant return on investments and tax reductions introduced under the aforementioned amnesty scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Middle East Region Aatif Rana, stated: “Zameen.com has officially been launched in Qatar in response to Pakistani expatriates interested in investment opportunities. PPE Qatar will set the cornerstone for Zameen.com’s further expansion plans in Qatar and Gulf countries.”

Director Marketing & BSE Haseeb Malik also spoke while speaking at the event and said: “Qatar has a growing market with consistent demand for quality real estate projects and that PPE Qatar will help potential investors in buying profitable, secure, and premium real estate assets in Pakistan.”

Zameen.com’s Expansion Plan in Qatar

Considering the footfall and positive feedback from this event held in Qatar, Zameen’s senior management is determined to further expand the company's operations in Qatar.

Additionally, Zameen.com provided exclusive event day-only offers on its premium and approved projects, which enabled the Pakistani community to invest in profitable yet safe real estate opportunities in their home country.

-Ends-

About Zameen.com

Zameen.com is the first and the largest property portal in Pakistan, among the top five property portals in the world. It was founded in 2006 and has since revolutionized the real estate industry of Pakistan by connecting buyers and sellers online in a highly convenient way, making it a household name among Pakistanis around the world. Additionally, EMPG — Zameen.com’s parent company — is expanding rapidly in over 18 countries, with 9000+ employees on its roster. Zameen has a well-established office in the UAE. Last year Zameen.com also inaugurated a new branch in KSA to consolidate its presence and operations in the entire Gulf region.