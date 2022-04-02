Muscat: Oman Tourism College (OTC) celebrated the graduation of classes 2020, 2021 and 2022 on Tuesday, March 29, at the Madinat Al Irfan theatre in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event was conducted, under the patronage of HE Salim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism and saw 371 graduates from Diploma and Bachelor’s students in the specialisations of Tourism Management, Hospitality, Tourism Marketing, Event Management and Business Management. The ceremony was attended by several officials in the tourism sector and representatives from hotels, travel, aviation and hospitality companies, and higher education and training institutions in the Sultanate of Oman.

Commenting on the graduation ceremony, HE Salim Al Mahrouqi said, “The Sultanate has a promising plan to develop the tourism sector as one of the most important sectors supporting Oman vision 2040, especially in terms of diversifying sources of income. OTC plays a very important role in providing this sector with the required national talents across various disciplines. Today, we are proud to witness the graduation of these three batches that constitute a valuable addition to the qualified and trained national workforce at the highest level. OTC distinguishes itself by its approach of integrating both, theory and practice, enabling its students to enter the work environment with a high level of preparedness, meeting the market’s current needs.”

“I congratulate all of the graduates on this important day, which is a valuable addition to the tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman given its immense potential in the field of employment. Therefore, these graduates are the outcome that this sector looks to take on across all its spheres. I would like to encourage our partners in the tourism sector to empower them so that aligned with our vision, we can ensure advancement and the achievement of the nation’s objectives,” HE added.

During the graduation ceremony, Qais Al Hosni, Acting Dean of OTC said, “Today, we celebrate an occasion that all our students have been waiting for. I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to them during the next stage of their career. I am confident that you will contribute to bringing about a brighter future in Oman's tourism industry. The knowledge and skills gained during the period of study at the college will be the best means of support for them to overcome the challenges that await in their working life. However, I am confident that you will be more than capable of the responsibility and look forward to your contributions towards strengthening the local tourism sector, on which the government is reliant on to build a more prosperous national economy.”

“This graduation is a very important occasion for us at OTC, where we celebrate today two events that are the result of year-long efforts, both by students and faculty and administrative staff. Today, we see the result of our hard work and dedication over the past years in the form of a group of young people filled with enthusiasm and determination and are prepared to play the role entrusted to them in developing the tourism industry in the Sultanate. This is to ensure that this sector will be one of the key contributors to the national GDP. The second occasion is the college’s commemoration of its 20th anniversary since its establishment, as it became the leading educational institution in the Sultanate of Oman to provide tourism education,” Al Hosni added.

The graduates of the three batches were distributed according to their specialisations, with 226 graduates majoring in Tourism Management and Hospitality, 71 graduates majoring in Tourism Marketing, 64 majoring in Event Management and 10 graduates majoring in Business Management.

Oman Tourism College is the leading educational institution in the tourism and hospitality sectors in the Sultanate of Oman. It contributes to the provision of highly qualified graduates to the sector and providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the growing requirements of this vital sector.

Established in 2001, Oman Tourism College (OTC) is the leading institution in Oman specialising in tourism and hospitality. Located in the heart of the capital, Muscat, near Madinat Al Irfan, OTC offers a wide range of programmes and courses aimed at developing human resources for the tourism, hospitality, events and related sectors.

As part of OMRAN’s portfolio of companies, OTC’s mission and vision are in line with the Oman Tourism Strategy 2040 and the objectives and pillars of Oman Vision 2040, with the clear objective of OTC playing its part in providing a well-trained and qualified workforce for the Sultanate in the tourism, hospitality and events sectors.

Students of OTC can enjoy an international learning environment while strengthening the Sultanate’s tourism industry with an enthusiastic and forward-looking workforce. Staff from 16 different nationalities, moderate study fees, part-time and full-time study options or language modules in French or German are just some of the assets of OTC. A range of professional development and vocational courses which can be tailored to meet the particular needs of clients are also included in OTC’s portfolio. All undergraduate programmes are quality approved by Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

