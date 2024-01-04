Dubai, UAE – The first-ever Dubai Invitational tees off next week at Dubai Creek Resort with the four-day event, which features a star-studded line up of 60 professional golfers and 60 amateurs, running from January 11-14.

A brand-new Pro-Am event on the DP World Tour, the tournament will see a 72-hole strokeplay competition played concurrently with a three-day team Pro-Am, with Sunday featuring professionals only.

Fans can still register for free General Admission tickets.

With just seven days to go, here are the top seven things to see and do at the tournament:

Watch some of the world’s best golfers in action

The Dubai Invitational is set to feature some of the best players in the world, including four-time Major Winner Rory McIlroy, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and World Number 14 Tommy Fleetwood.

Ryder Cup rookie and 2023 DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Højgaard will be joined by his brother Rasmus, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, as well as 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari and fellow DP World winners Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk.

Be wowed by some superstar celebrities

A wealth of stars from the sport, entertainment and business worlds will make up a 60-strong amateur field, including NFL legends John Elway and Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Enjoy some tasty treats

The Dubai Invitational will feature food trucks delivering a wide range of tasty cuisine from around the world, including Jones the Grocer in the tournament village. For those wanting a fine dining experience, the on-site restaurants at Dubai Creek Resort and Park Hyatt Dubai offer a range of top-class Western, Mediterranean, Thai, Indian and French cuisines with restaurants including NOÉPE, The Thai Kitchen, The Cinnamon Club and Twiggy by La Cantine.

Do your bit for the environment

As part of the DP World Tour’s Golf for Good sustainability initiatives, the Dubai Invitational will be a plastic water bottle-free tournament. Spectators are reminded to bring a reusable water bottle in order to use the free water walls installed around the course.

Entertainment galore in the Kids Zone

Families attending the Dubai Invitational are in for a treat as the tournament offers a dedicated Kids Zone with a soft play area and engaging games. Children can enjoy a playful atmosphere while parents soak in the excitement of the golf event. The soft play area ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for the little ones, making the Dubai Invitational a true family-friendly occasion.

Test your skills at the Chipping Challenge

For those looking to take part in some sporting action, look no further than the Chipping Challenge, where participants can showcase their precision and technique in an interactive experience. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a first-timer, it will undoubtedly add an extra layer of engagement to the Dubai Invitational, allowing attendees to step into the shoes of the pros and take on the greens in a fun and competitive setting.

Score exclusive merchandise

Golf enthusiasts can indulge in their passion at the Dubai Invitational's Merchandise Tent, which offers a diverse range of golf merchandise. From branded apparel to golf accessories, this tent is a haven for those eager to take home a piece of the tournament. Whether you want to look for a souvenir or upgrade your golf attire, the Merchandise Tent ensures attendees can mark the event in style.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Basma Khalifa

Basma.khalifa@dune23.me

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour – and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.

Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.

The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.