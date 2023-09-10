Jumeirah Golf Estates held the September DG OMA Emirates Medalford in Association with Christie's International Real Estate Dubai. This event bought a field size of 91 participants and was played over the Fire Course. The event was battled out in what were hot and humid conditions.

Vidur Sethi was the September Medalford champion, scoring a brilliant net 66 (-6). Vidur managed to score five straight net birdies through holes 11 to 15, seeing him safely to a two-shot win.

The Gents Division A was won by Francisco Zini with a fantastic score of net 68 (-4). Francisco scored an amazing seven net birdies throughout his round.

Congratulations to Alan McNamara who matched Francisco’s score of net 68 (-4). Unfortunately, Alan missed out on the top prize of Division A by losing on countback despite playing well on the fifth hole where he made a net eagle. In 3rd place with a very respectable score of net 70 (-2) was Philip Childs. Who played super well on the back nine, to record a net 32.

The Gents Division B winner was Ravi Khanna with a score of net 69 (-3). Ravi scored well through holes 14 to 16 scoring four under net for these holes.

In second place was Julius Dias with respectable score of net 73 (+1). Taking home third prize was Avtar Singh Jalif scoring a net 74 (+2).

A total of ten ladies competed in the Ladies Division. Coming out on top was Roma Khanna with an excellent score of net 70 (-2). Well done to Roma who scored a net eagle on hole 12.

The Junior Division came to a three-way tie for first place with a score of net 74 (+2). Congratulations to Samara D’Silva on winning the count back and taking home top stop.

The Senior’s Division was won by Mark Castell who scored a net 69 (-3). Mark had a great stretch of holes from holes 3 to 6, with all net birdies and following it up with a net eagle on 7. A Great display of golf.

Winning the Gross Division was Oscar Craig with a score of 69 (-3). Oscar played well throughout plus making an eagle on the 18th par 5. The runner-up was Sam Mullane scoring 71 (-1).

Paul McGee won the Stableford Division with 37 points, beating Steve Drake in second place on a count back with 19 points on the back nine.

Massive congratulations to Marc McStay who made his first Hole in One on the 8th as well as winning Nearest the Pin. Meanwhile on the 14th hole Jayson Hilton hit his shot to two and a half feet away which won him the Nearest the Pin. Finally, Beat the Pro was located on hole 2, only four golfers managed to beat our Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Joe O’Connor. Congratulations to Russel Wilson who was lucky enough to win the 45-minute lesson with Joe.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented; "On behalf of Jumeirah Golf Estates, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors; OMA Emirates and Christie's International Real Estate Dubai, for their ongoing support of member events. Congratulations to all prize winners and thank you for your participation in the warm afternoon shotgun.”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.