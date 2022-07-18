Muscat: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, has hailed the contribution of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) and the private sector players in general in rebuilding the economies of OIC Member States that were severely affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The remarks were made in a statement by the Secretary-General, delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, during the opening ceremony of the 38th General Assembly of the ICCIA, that took place in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, from 17th - 18th July 2022.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the worsening food security situation world-wide, including within many OIC Member States especially the Least Developed ones, has led to starvation and urgent need of food help. He further highlighted the importance of putting into action the OIC’s Programmes for the growing of the three strategic commodities – i.e Wheat, Rice and Cassava, and the establishment of Food Reserves at national and regional levels.

H.E. Hissein Taha welcomed the initiatives of the ICCIA and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye to establish the OIC Arbitration Center; and the establishment of the “Family Bank” which will provide financial inclusion opportunities for people of the five Sahel Region countries. He thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for financing the Family Bank, and hope that the Family Bank model will be extended to other Least Developed OIC Member States.

The Secretary-General also urged to the Chambers of Commerce and the entire private sector player in OIC Member States to participate in forthcoming OIC Investment Forum in Africa and the OIC Private Sector Forum which are planned to be held later this year.

The ICCIA is a key driver for mobilizing investments, drawing up economic policies, and launching various initiatives for the development of the private sector through the Chambers of Commerce of OIC Member States.

-Ends-

Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Almadina Road

Jeddah Makkah 21411

Saudi Arabia

https://www.oic-oci.org