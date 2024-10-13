H.E. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri: Navigating this new era requires knowledgeable and skilled leaders, qualified to guide the way forward.

Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) is preparing to host the Economic Research Forum on 15-16 October 2024, a pioneering new event focusing on the transformative potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The two-day Forum – a GCC High-Level Policy Seminar – will be held at MBRSG’s headquarters in City Walk, Dubai, including both in-person and virtual sessions, under the theme ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the future of GCC Countries’.

The seminar aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of how Industry 4.0 is being adopted and the implications this will have across GCC countries. Leaders, decision makers, and experts will come together to discuss key related topics, from smart factories and smart cities to entrepreneurship and the rapidly evolving landscape of the labour market.

“The Middle East and North Africa region, and particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, are undergoing a deep and widespread transformation, with rapid technological breakthroughs driving the region forward at an unprecedented pace and impacting every facet of our lives,” said His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG.

“Navigating this new era requires knowledgeable and skilled leaders, qualified to guide the way forward,” he explained. “And with that precise objective in mind, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is pleased to be hosting the Economic Research Forum, in line with our longstanding mission to train and empower the leaders of tomorrow.”

“The Forum offers key stakeholders and thought leaders a dynamic platform, bringing together notable academics, industry experts, and decision-makers from across the GCC,” H.E. added. “The event offers attendees an opportunity to gain valuable insight and determine the skills needed to effectively navigate a world reshaped by the advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Over the course of two days, the Economic Research Forum will host a series of sessions, delving deep into various topics of interest, such as the Potential of Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence in Fostering Economic Growth and Diversification in the GCC, and Entrepreneurship in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Region.

Other topics on the agenda include the Potential of Smart Cities in Fostering Economic Growth and Wellbeing in the GCC; Smart Factories in Gulf Cooperation Council Countries; and the Skills Needed to Navigate Industry 4.0 and Its Impact on the Labour Market.

The Forum presents a High-Level Policy Seminar at the GCC level, promising to be a landmark event that shapes the conversation around the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its profound implications for the future of the Gulf region.