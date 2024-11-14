The library received the Excellence in the Use of Artificial Intelligence award in recognition of its pioneering role in harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance user experience

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library delegation participated in the 35th Arab Federation for Libraries and Information Conference, which was held in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University. Organised from 12 to 14 November, the conference was held under the slogan “Arab Libraries and Archives Institutions and Their Role in Promoting Digital Identity and Citizenship”, in Muscat, Oman.

On the sidelines of its participation, the library won the Excellence in the Use of Artificial Intelligence award, in recognition of its pioneering role in harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance user experience and develop its digital services in line with the latest global innovations. The award celebrates the library’s ongoing commitment to supporting the digital transformation in the library and information sector regionally and globally.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, said: “Our participation in the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information Conference reflects our vision of building knowledge and cultural bridges that contribute to enriching the visitors’ experience and consolidate the role of our library as a beacon of knowledge and a platform for cultural exchange. These events allow us to share experiences and learn about the latest innovations in the public library sector, which supports the development of our services, enhances the efficiency of our staff, and provides a unique experience that meets the vision and aspirations of the UAE’s leadership in building a knowledge-based society capable of leading a comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years.”

Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of Libraries Department, said: “Our participation in this conference highlights the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s pioneering role in digital transformation and promoting digital citizenship. We are proud to showcase our experience in “A World in Your Language” initiative, which represents an innovative model in employing artificial intelligence to promote knowledge and bridge cultural gaps.”

Al Tamimi added: “Through this conference, we aim to share experiences with experts in the library and information sector, and explore new horizons for cooperation in digital archiving and developing future library services.”

During its participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library presented a research paper highlighting its pioneering initiative, “A World in Your Language,” to produce audiobooks in multiple languages ​​using the latest artificial intelligence technologies. This initiative plays a major role in removing barriers between cultures by making books understandable to readers from different nationalities.

Through the research paper, the library team reviewed the role of artificial intelligence and its various applications in enhancing the quality of services provided in public libraries, how to employ it in educational institutions, and its effectiveness in providing quality information and services. In addition, the paper reviewed the mechanism for implementing “A World in Your Language” initiative, the tools used, and the challenges the team faced before succeeding in becoming a bridge for knowledge in several languages.

Through its participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library discussed ways to improve services in multicultural and multilingual societies, and expand the scope of availability of Arab intellectual production, overcoming language barriers through comprehensive translation processes, and providing the best services to readers and researchers. The library also reviewed the latest research and technology in artificial intelligence, and the fields of archiving and libraries.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s participation in such conferences stems from its vision to enhance the exchange of expertise and ideas with global experts and researchers, and to expand the scope of strategic partnerships. Additionally, the library aims to learn about the latest innovations and technologies in the public libraries and archiving sector, which contributes to developing institutional performance and providing innovative services that meet the aspirations and needs of society.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.