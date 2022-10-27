Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) successfully concluded the 14th edition of its annual conference and IR awards, under the theme KSA through the IR looking glass. The event, which took place this week in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the first time, brought together attendees from some of the region’s most recognisable listed firms, investors, research analysts, advisers and stock exchanges.

The Middle East’s largest gathering of IR professionals included topical discussions of relevance to the investor relations (IR) community with a focus on championing sustainability in turbulent market conditions.

Keynote speakers at the event included Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO, Saudi Exchange and Chairman of the GCC Exchanges Committee, who shared his insights of capital market development in the Kingdom. Commenting on the conference, he said: “Hosting the MEIRA Conference in Riyadh proves the growing importance of the Kingdom in the regional capital market’s eco-system. MEIRA has been an ally to Saudi Exchange in promoting and supporting the IR community in the Kingdom. Today is proof of the successful results of our fruitful joint efforts. I have witnessed first-hand the rapid development of listed companies across the region, and it is encouraging to see so many of our listed companies and IR professionals being recognized as champions of IR best practice through the IR awards”.

Other industry experts engaged in knowledge sharing on pertinent capital market themes, including: Abdullah Ali Al Khalifa, CEO at Alinma Bank; Nandan Mer, CEO at Network International; Abdullah Al-Refaie, Head of ESG PMO at SABIC; Manish Manchandya, Vice President at Saudi Electricity; Danny Khoussainov, Executive Director at JP Morgan; and Amani Korayeim, EMEA Director at Institutional Investor.

Addressing the conference in his welcome note, Andrew Tarbuck, Chair of MEIRA, said: “It is always important for MEIRA to recognise the support of our broader regional market eco-system. Today we are spoiled by the calibre and seniority of our speakers, from the exchanges to the issuers and of course, all of our important supporting intermediaries, including the sell-side, who help us understand and engage with the investment community and other stakeholders. In the past year, we have witnessed a flurry of capital markets activity in the Middle East region, notably with regard to initial public offerings. As the industry grows, so too does MEIRA’s role as an industry body committed to promoting best practice in IR. Hosting our hybrid conference in Riyadh is a huge milestone in both our growth and that of IR in the Kingdom”.

Rayan Al-Karawi, Chair of the MEIRA Saudi Board and member of the MEIRA main Board of Directors, added: “As the MEIRA Saudi Chapter Chair, it is an honour to be hosting the MEIRA annual conference, especially since this is the first time it’s being hosted outside of Dubai. This event brings together the IR community presenting the latest developments and IR and is the best platform to exchange ideas and learn from one another. As the representative of MEIRA in the Kingdom, we will continue to work towards improving the IR standards in the Kingdom and developing the next generation of Investor Relations Officers (IROs), a vital function for all company’s that aim to remain competitive in the long term”.

Alongside the expansive conference agenda of keynote addresses, MEIRA Talks and panel discussions, MEIRA celebrated its annual IR Awards. This important initiative, that includes GCC IR Awards, recognise excellence in individual and IR teams in two main categories: IR Best Practice and Best Annual IR Reporting. The recipients of this year’s awards included several of the region’s foremost corporates and IR practitioners, including: Alba; Alinma Bank; Baladna; Bank Muscat; FAB; Mobily; NBB; Riyad Bank; and STC, among others.

Established in 2008, MEIRA will celebrate its 15th Anniversary in 2023 with its Annual Conference and Awards to be hosted by Bahrain Bourse and the MEIRA Bahrain Chapter. MEIRA aims to promote industry best practice and is committed to improving the profession of IR by facilitating constructive dialogue among issuers, regulators, stock exchanges, analysts and investors, among others. The annual event drives strong stakeholder engagement and communication, as well as improving transparency.

