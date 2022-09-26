Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The global private jet market is projected to reach $39.84 billion in 20251, up 54% from $25.87 billion in 2021, and the Middle East market – specifically the GCC region – is representing a major part of that. A new report from Global Jet Capital forecasts new and pre-owned private aircraft transactions through 2026 are expected to increase at an average annual rate of 1.5%.

With growth and innovation increasing in business aviation, key industry players are excited to be signing up to attend MEBAA Show 2022. The event is set to be the most impressive edition to date, with a re-defined and revitalised program to take networking to a new level and drive the business aviation industry forward.

Several regional and global players have already confirmed their attendance, and new exhibitors for this edition include Executive Lifestyle, Tahseen, Ecommpay, VOO, Mirai Flights, Liberty Aviation, Prime Trip Support, Flight Consulting Group, AAL AG (Altenrhein Aviation) and AAS AG (Atlas Air Service) along with many more. These new exhibitors will showcase the latest in digital platforms for business and private aviation, blockchain-based assets, eVTOL aircraft and the most advanced technologies from leading manufacturers.

With a majority of airlines (84%) and airports (81%) predicted to spend the same or more on technology in 2022 compared to the previous year2, digitalisation, block chain, AI, crypto based payments – as well as sustainability – are key trends driving the industry forward. There has been a strong shift in the value of business aviation over the last few years, passengers are seeking full control of their travel experience, with a smooth booking process, and a fully connected aircraft. Not only that, operators are also taking a holistic view to the new generation of passengers, reviewing business strategies to navigate the private passenger of tomorrow.

VOO, one of the many new exhibitors at MEBAA Show is the world’s first digital B2B marketplace for private jet travel, to search, book, manage and pay for private jet flights directly.

Robert Plhak, B.A. Partner, CEO of VOO commented: “Before VOO, business aviation had a significant problem – no digital solution to directly book and pay for charter flights. The VOO Marketplace, developed by AVINOC, an aviation think tank with its own cryptocurrency token, solves the obvious structural, operational and business-related problems and thereby benefits the entire industry. Our ultra-efficient software provides charter brokers and private jet operators with the opportunity to close charter contracts within seconds. With our all-in-one VOO platform, we help to reduce time investment and costs, while increasing profit margins –along with transparency in all aspects of the entire charter process and secure financial transactions. This is how we aim to revolutionise business aviation and the entire industry. We look forward to exhibiting at the MEBAA Show 2022 together with AVINOC for the first time and presenting VOO with its digital marketplace to an international audience in the Middle East.”

Also in attendance will be Mirai Flights/Emperor Aviation, sharing details of its cutting-edge portfolio of services, including private jet charter experiences, with the network of key industry professionals.

Razvan Stefan CEO of Emperor Aviation added: “The pandemic proved to us all again that in every crisis there is an opportunity. One can clearly observe a shift in the pool of passengers who chose business jets as the main travel solution. Companies of every size are now using business aviation to transport executives, clients or specialists, to boost their competitive edge. Business aviation has been steadily growing, and it will continue to do so. We are looking forward for a successful and productive MEBAA Show 2022, in our first year as an exhibitor.”

Taking place from 6-8 December at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport, long-standing exhibitors such as Airbus Corporate Jets and Boeing Business Jets, amongst many others, will also be showcasing world-class private jets and the latest innovation within the business aviation sector at MEBAA Show 2022.

Exhibitors will have a range of networking options and facilities at the show. A dedicated operators’ programme will bring together regional and international operators and a re-designed show floor ensures smooth traffic flow and increased networking opportunities. In addition, the MEBAA Connect feature will provide a new AI-powered mobile app which helps attendees facilitate business connections and pre-schedule meetings in advance.

This year’s MEBAA Show will also see the launch of a new conference. Biz Av Talks will offer the opportunity to learn from industry experts, hear the latest trends in business aviation and take part in interactive discussions with more than 30 global panellists and speakers. Covering key themes such as future aviation, sustainability, emerging markets, regulations and much more, it will reassess the dynamics of the industry, as well as offer a new perspective on business aviation and how technology can enhance the customer experience journey.

For more information, please visit the website www.mebaa.aero

-Ends-

For any media enquiries please contact:

Sami Hallak

Account director

mebaa@fourcommunications.com