Dubai, UAE - The Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit 2025, hosted by Mawarid Finance, concluded with great success at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, bringing together more than 500 attendees from 246 companies across the financial innovation ecosystem to shape the future of Islamic fintech and digital transformation in the UAE.

The second edition was powered by major industry leaders including DIFC Innovation Hub, Mastercard, Arab Financial Services, and Mawarid Finance, with the support of 21 sponsors and ecosystem partners such as O Gold, Paymentology, Cedar Management Consulting International, BML Technology, Areeba, and others.

A key highlight of the summit was the FinTech Arena, which showcased 17 cutting-edge solutions through live demonstrations in digital lending, SME finance, payroll, blockchain, and embedded payments, underscoring the UAE’s growing fintech maturity and Mawarid Finance’s leadership in bridging technology with finance.

Another key milestone was the on-stage signing ceremonies, announcing eight new fintech products set to launch in 2025, marking a major step in expanding Mawarid Finance’s ecosystem and advancing next-generation financial solutions for the region.

Mr. Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, expressed pride in the summit’s success, stating:

“The Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit has become a premier platform for collaboration and thought leadership. This year’s edition demonstrated how the fintech community, guided by values of ethics, transparency, and innovation can deliver solutions that benefit both individuals and businesses. Our mission remains clear: to bridge traditional finance with the digital frontier while ensuring Sharia compliance continues to guide responsible innovation.”

The summit concluded with a high-level networking session, connecting fintech founders, investors, and financial institutions to explore future collaborations. Delegates commended the event’s real-world focus, visionary content, and its role in shaping the UAE’s fintech ecosystem.

The Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit 2025 stands as a testament to Mawarid Finance’s unwavering commitment to advancing Islamic financial technology, empowering innovators, and driving a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-driven future for the UAE and beyond.

For media inquiries: Clickon Group – Tony Farah (Senior PR Account Manager) – tony@clickongroupmena.com | Julie Garlea (PR Account Associate) – julie@clickongroupmena.com