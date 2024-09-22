Cairo, Egypt: Mastercard, a global leader in payments technology, has collaborated with Entreprenelle, a social and business development organization that supports, connects and trains women entrepreneurs. As part of this collaboration, Mastercard and Entreprenelle jointly organized a series of upskilling workshops aimed at equipping female entrepreneurs with the essential tools and knowledge needed to successfully scale and grow their businesses.

The workshops focused on critical areas such as E-commerce and acceptance solutions, boosting SME resilience with digital solutions, SME card issuance, and the future of customer loyalty. Mastercard’s continued efforts to support female entrepreneurs and SMEs underscore its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable digital economy in Egypt and beyond.

Inji Borai, Vice President and Country Manager, Mastercard, Egypt, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “At Mastercard, we believe in the transformative power of women-led enterprises and the positive impact they have on communities and economies. Our partnership with Entreprenelle is a testament to our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to succeed. By leveraging our digital solutions and insights, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that fosters innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth for women-led businesses across Egypt.”

Rania Ayman, Founder of Entreprenelle, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mastercard on this initiative that aligns with our mission to empower women entrepreneurs. These workshops provided invaluable skills and knowledge that are essential for navigating today’s digital economy. Together, we are creating opportunities for women to not only participate in the economy but to lead and innovate within it.”

This collaboration coincides with the launch of Mastercard’s ‘Her Voice’ podcast series in Egypt, a powerful platform designed to ignite inspiration in the next generation of female changemakers. The series celebrates the journeys of female entrepreneurs and innovators across a wide array of sectors, including business, social impact, culinary arts, travel, retail, and e-commerce.

In a region where female entrepreneurship is on the rise, ‘Her Voice’ stands as a catalyst for empowerment, shining a light on the extraordinary women leading the charge in innovation. It underscores the immense potential and transformative power of female-led enterprises, inspiring others to dream big, break barriers, and create lasting impact.