Sharjah: The sixth edition of the Majors Discipline Exhibition, organised by Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), kicked off today at the SBA headquarters, marking the start of an inspiring journey for students seeking to shape their academic and professional futures.

Running from September 23 to 26 under the theme “Sustainable Skills: Your Key to Success in an Ever-Changing World,” the exhibition offers a unique and vital platform for students to explore diverse academic pathways and career opportunities that align with the rapidly shifting demands of the global job market.

The four-day event empowers students with the skills to excel in tomorrow’s workforce. It is carefully curated to offer tailored experiences: the first two days are dedicated to female students, the third to male students, and the final day to international school students and individuals with special needs, ensuring each group receives focused guidance and support.

A bridge between education and the job market

Commenting on the sixth edition, Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, emphasised that the exhibition provides students a unique opportunity to explore new fields and discover majors that align with their ambitions and strengths. She said: “Sharjah, as a leader in both the academic and economic sectors, offers many opportunities for students to pursue entrepreneurial paths and find careers that align with their skills. This exhibition is a crucial bridge between education and employment, empowering students to make informed choices about their future careers.”

She added: “Choosing a major is a significant and often stressful decision for students and their families. Making an informed choice can profoundly impact a student’s long-term career. Based on this, the Majors Discipline Exhibition is key in guiding students towards choices that match their interests and abilities, helping shape a generation equipped to face future challenges confidently.”

13 training programmes over four days

The exhibition features 13 workshops and training programmes. On the opening day, three workshops were held: ‘Skill Development,’ which focused on improving communication and teamwork skills; ‘Scholarships,’ which provided insights into various scholarships and eligibility criteria; and ‘Success Stories,’ which highlighted inspiring stories of individuals who found success through skill development.

Success stories and technical skills

On Tuesday, three key workshops are scheduled: "Academic and Professional Success,’ offering advice on balancing academics and career; ‘Impact Stories: From Academia to Entrepreneurship,’ showcasing students who successfully turned their ideas into entrepreneurial ventures; and ‘Sustainable Technical Skills,’ which emphasises the importance of acquiring advanced technical skills and their sustainable application across various fields, in addition to Presentation Skills workshop.

Career planning and public speaking

The third day will feature several programmes, including ‘Career Planning,’ which advises students on building their careers based on their strengths and interests, and ‘Public Speaking,’ designed to improve students’ communication skills and enhance their professional profiles, in addition to a session titled ‘University Activities: Impact and Influence.

Personal skills and success stories of individuals with disabilities

The final day includes ‘Personal and Professional Skills for the Visually Impaired,’ which aims to enhance students’ ability to succeed in various fields, and ‘Success of Individuals with Disabilities in University and Community Activities,’ which features inspiring accounts of those who have achieved notable success. The ‘Cognitive Skills,’ focuses on improving students’ cognitive abilities to excel academically and professionally, and the last one is "Effective Public Speaking” that discusses learning content structuring, engaging the audience and building confidence .

20 universities and academic institutions

The list of participating entities in the exhibition includes the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, the University of Dubai, Sharjah Maritime Academy, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Al Wasl University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Ajman University, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, Khalifa University, Al Ain University, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Zayed University, the Emirates Academy for Identity and Citizenship, University of Khorfakkan, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Higher Colleges of Technology, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Al Dhaid University, and Dubai Police Academy.