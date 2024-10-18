United Arab Emirates – Lenovo and The Edge Company, an Italian Deep Tech company, have penned a new agreement that will focus on joint research, development, and innovation. The Edge Company, founded in 2017, will bring their specializations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), neural networks, and deep learning, along with Lenovo’s expertise in AI solutions and high-performance computing, to set a new framework for cooperative projects in AI and HPC.

As part of the collaboration, The Edge Company will leverage its increased understanding of its BCMS© VENTUR system and its potential use cases to serve Lenovo’s regional and global customers and partners. This will include solutions that will improve aviation and urban air mobility safety, while preserving wildlife. On the other hand, Lenovo’s technical and commercial expertise will bring these solutions to global markets including airports.

The collaboration will also see Lenovo providing The Edge Company with stable and reliable online access to servers, as well provide guidance on high performance computing servers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Valerio Rizzo, EMEA Head of AI and SME from Lenovo said “A key element of our business is strong working relationships that help us provide what’s best for our customers. This new agreement with The Edge Company doesn’t fall short of that goal and is a perfect example of leveraging the power of AI for the greater good. We look forward to how this arrangement will leverage both of our strengths and drive a future with a safer and more efficient operation in airports and Urban Air Mobility.”

Founder and CEO Fabio Masci, The Edge Company also added, “While we have our strength with our BCMS© VENTUR systems, we look forward to how we can work with Lenovo to leverage AI and HPC for innovation in infrastructure, protection and aviation safety. We look forward to joining our R&D efforts to accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI solutions.”

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of GITEX 2024, the biggest tech and startup show in the world.