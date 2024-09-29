Winning this month’s Medal sponsored by Park Hyatt Dubai, was Janet Kim with a 71 (E). Congratulations, Janet what a fantastic score!

Taking first place in Division A, with a score of 76 net (+5), was Beatrice Galeppini, and the Division B winner was Jiyeon Hong who scored a 75 net (+4).

We had two on-course prizes this week, rewarding the very best approach shots. These were won by Mini Phillip on the 5th hole and Jiyeon Hong on 14th hole.

After the prize giving, Assistant Golf Experience Manager, Lloyd Walters said, “Once again a huge thank you to you all for making this event so special. Thanks also of course to our fabulous sponsors, Park Hyatt Dubai for their continued support. Congratulations to all of our winners and we will see you all again next month!”

About Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is the premier golf resort in the Middle East located in the heart of Dubai. The resort incorporates an 18 hole championship golf course, voted one of the world’s ‘Top 100 Must-Play Golf Courses’, a 9 hole Par 3 course, golf academy, six restaurants and bars, gymnasium, tropical swimming pool, the 225-bedroom Park Hyatt Dubai, 92 residential executive villas and a 121-berth marina.