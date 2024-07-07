Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted this month's OMA Emirates Medalford competition on the Earth course, with over 50 players participating in a strokeplay format.

Russell Wilson won the overall net prize in the OMA Emirates Medalford competition, winning on countback from Oliver Turnbull with a score of net -3 (69). His round consisted of six birdies and a net eagle on the 12th hole.

In Division A, Oliver Turnbull won with a score of net -3, beating second place Gary Williams by two strokes. Anand Rajagopal finished in third place with a net score of +1.

In Division B, James Plackett was victorious over Edward McCullagh by three strokes, with a net score of -3. Rony El Haber secured third place in the division with a net score of +5.

JJ O'Toole won the gross strokeplay competition with a score of +1, despite a strong effort from Louis Prosser, who finished with a score of +4.

Jane Vorster took home the Ladies' prize with a net score of +4, the Senior's prize was won by Richard McGlave with a net level par, and Sam Collier collected the Junior's net prize.

A very respectable score of 37 points saw Rory Woodland win the Stableford competition, with runner-up Jamie Snowdon securing 35 points.

Our gross runner-up, Louis Prosser, hit a superb tee shot on the par-3 4th hole to 1 foot, securing the nearest the pin prize. Anand Rajagopal picked up the nearest the pin prize on the 13th hole with an impressive tee shot to 3 feet.

But the headline of the day came from Gary Williams on the par-3 6th hole, with a spectacular hole-in-one! A spectacular achievement which rounded the day off well.

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.