Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted a 40 players on the Fire Course in a 9-hole Pairs Scramble event for this week’s Thursday Curry Club, with the unprecedented weather creating a real challenge for the players coming down the stretch.

The format was a Pairs Scramble where each player played their own ball on the tee and the best ball is chosen. Both players then play from the chosen ball and the process repeats itself until the ball is holed, the team with the lowest net score at the end wins.

The winning pair of Conor Duffy & Ronan Curtis took the victory as they shot an impressive score of -6 net (net 30). This score was good enough to win on countback to the pair of Oliver Turnbull & Mark Mackenzie who also recorded -6 net. Conor & Ronan made 3 net eagles on holes 10, 11 & 17 with the best of them coming on the par 3 11th hole where they would make a net hole in one!

Oliver & Mark had more of a steady round as they made 6 net birdies and 3 pars although a par on the par 5 18th hole would be the pivotal hole which lost them this week’s curry club crown on countback.

Third place was the husband and wife team of Rosine & Francois Natali who shot a very respectable -3 net which included 5 birdies on their round, although the extreme weather which came in would prove to be too much for the pair as their round would include 2 bogeys.

There were two on-course competitions; including nearest the pin on hole 14 and longest drive on the par 4 10th. Gregor Sword won the nearest the pin on hole 14 with Neil Gallagher winning the longest drive on hole 10.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Kian Higgins, Membership Services Executive, commented, “Thank you everyone for taking part in today’s event and a huge congratulations to all our prize winners. A huge thank you to Kasturi Restaurant for providing us with a wonderful selection of food and the space to host tonight presentation. Also a big thank you to you guys who have played today despite the difficult weather conditions, we look forward to hosting you guys again next week!”.

Jumeirah Golf Estates About Us:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.