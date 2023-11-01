Ras Al Khaimah: - Today, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research commenced the 10th Biannual Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES) Symposium scheduled from 1 to 3 November at Hilton Garden Inn in Ras Al Khaimah.

Under the theme, Towards Sustainable Education: Global Goals and Local Contexts, the event attracts local, regional, and international leaders in education, policy, and philanthropy focusing on challenges and solutions in the Gulf.

Dr. Khalaf AlAbri, GCES President, said: “As leaders in the education space, we strive to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education with the goal being to promote lifelong learning opportunities for everyone. This symposium is truly pivotal in developing sustainable education systems and facilitating critical conversations on the evolving landscape of education and the need for adaptability in the face of new challenges. We are happy to be partnering with the esteemed Al Qasimi Foundation in bringing this event to fruition.”

Open to the public, the high-profile event aligns with the UAE strategy celebrating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability. As the largest GCES conference to date, the program provides enlightening in-depth panel discussions, keynote addresses, and tailor-made workshops that span over three days. The symposium provides an exclusive opportunity for experts and visionary thought leaders to engage.

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Founding Director at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research commented: “We are delighted to unveil the 10th edition of this symposium, a testament to its enduring significance and ability to spark positive change, especially in the face of global educational challenges. At the core of the symposium lies a shared enthusiasm and dedication to charting a more dynamic, sustainable, and adaptive course for the future of education. I hope, through the symposium, we can work together to shape the next chapter of learning and embrace whatever hurdles and opportunities lie ahead.”

As a prelude to COP28, which will be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December, the symposium showcases Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to sustainability by directly aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which ensures inclusive and equitable quality education. In doing so, the symposium is poised to serve as a platform to foster discussion on how Gulf education can be made more sustainable by 2030. The symposium will also delve into the latest educational trends, and pioneering innovations in education, underscoring the UAE's pivotal role as an educational hub in the region.

Adding yet another valuable dimension, the Al Qasimi Foundation and the Office of Inclusion & Equity at NYU Abu Dhabi, key partners of the event, will also have a significant presence and will provide attendees with an opportunity to connect with its key management.

Fatiah Touray, ESQ., Senior Director at the Office of Inclusion & Equity at NYU Abu Dhabi, remarked: “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Al Qasimi Foundation to bring this event to life. It is truly a privilege to help facilitate discussions aimed to enhance the future of education in the Gulf. We sincerely believe that the amalgamation of international experts at the symposium will spark off conversations set to transform the realm of education and is a true investment in the future of this industry and the lives it stands to impact positively.”

The 2023 GCES Symposium is open to the general public, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot by registering here. For more detailed insights and information about the symposium, please visit the GCES website.

About the Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES)

The Gulf Comparative Education Society is an academic society founded in 2008, dedicated to fostering comparative and professional discourse on educational issues in the Arabian/Persian Gulf region. Through a series of annual conferences and workshops, GCES promotes and develops collaborative research activities exploring educational issues in the region.

For more information, visit: https://gces.ae/