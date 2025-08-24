Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain’s leading aviation group, reaffirmed its commitment to developing national talent through its participation in the Crown Prince’s International Scholarship Program (CPISP) Guest Speakers Event, held on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

Chief People Officer at Gulf Air Group, Mohamed Mazen Matar, joined the event as a guest speaker, engaging with some of Bahrain’s most promising youth. The event brought together CPISP candidates with national leaders who shared insights on leadership, innovation, and career development.

In his keynote address, Mr. Matar presented Gulf Air Group’s vision for the future of Bahrain’s aviation sector, one driven by innovation, and homegrown talent. He emphasized the Group’s strategic focus on empowering the next generation of leaders.

Reflecting on the importance of empowering youth, Mr. Matar commented:

"At Gulf Air Group, we believe that investing in people is key to building a sustainable future. The CPISP candidates represent the extraordinary potential of Bahraini youth, and the event was a great opportunity to engage with them and share our vision for an evolving aviation industry. These young individuals are poised to lead Bahrain into a new era of progress, and we are proud to support initiatives that nurture their growth."

Established in 1999 by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, CPISP offers full scholarships to top-performing Bahraini students, enabling them to study at world-class universities abroad. The program has supported over 266 scholars to date, equipping them with the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s development.

During an interactive Q&A session, Mr. Matar also explored topics such as leadership in a global context, navigating careers in aviation, and the importance of lifelong learning.

Gulf Air Group continues to play a pivotal role in driving Bahrain’s economic diversification and transformation by investing in people and innovation. Through initiatives like CPISP, the Group remains committed to empowering future leaders and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term vision.

About Gulf Air Group (GFG)

Gulf Air Group was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The Group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

