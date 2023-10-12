Dubai – The Government of Bihar, India, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully organizing its maiden Investors Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The summit, which took place on October 11, 2023, served as a platform to showcase the immense investment opportunities that the state of Bihar has to offer. Delegates from more than 60 prominent companies in Dubai, including Crown UAE, GBS Dubai, GBF Middle East, Fine Tools, Asia Pharma, and Gulf Islamic Investments, participated in the event, reaffirming the growing interest in Bihar's investment potential.



The summit was graced by the presence of Mr Suresh Kumar, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, who shared his insights and support for the emerging partnership between Dubai and Bihar. Mr Vivek Kumar Singh, the Development Commissioner of Bihar and Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, India Mr Sandeep Poundrik represented the Government of Bihar and addressed the gathering, highlighting the diverse opportunities and advantages that make Bihar an attractive investment destination for companies in Dubai.



Speaking at the event, Mr Vivek Kumar Singh, Development Commissioner of Bihar, said, "Bihar, with its strategic location, robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and a pro-business environment, is poised for substantial growth. We invite companies from Dubai and UAE at large to explore the possibilities that Bihar offers. From manufacturing to technology, agriculture to tourism, Bihar's potential is vast and diverse. We are committed to facilitating investment and ensuring a supportive ecosystem for companies looking to invest and expand in our state."



The summit provided a unique opportunity for participants to engage with officials from the Government of Bihar, gaining valuable insights into the state's business landscape and potential sectors for investment. Discussions and interactive sessions allowed attendees to gain a comprehensive understanding of the growth prospects and the ease of doing business in Bihar.



Mr Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, India, said "We are delighted to witness the growing interest and recognition of Bihar's investment potential. Bihar, a key player in India's food grain production, offers abundant agri-product export opportunities to the UAE. Bihar produces the highest quality food grains, vegetables and fruits and we are eager to explore avenues for exporting Bihar's produce to the UAE. Makhana, Mangoes, Litchi (with GI Tag certification), and Katarni rice are some of the best produce of Bihar. This marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership, and we are committed to spurring trade and investment relations for the prosperity of both regions."



The event marked the beginning of a promising partnership between Dubai and Bihar, and it served as a crucial step towards promoting investment and fostering economic cooperation between the two regions.



The Government of Bihar looks forward to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with Dubai-based companies and is committed to providing a conducive environment for growth and development.



ABOUT BIHAR

Bihar is located in the eastern part of the country (between 83°-30 longitude). It is an entirely landlocked state, although the outlet to the sea through the port of Kolkata is not too far away. Bihar lies mid-way between the humid West Bengal in the east and the sub-humid Uttar Pradesh in the west which provides it with a transitional position in respect of climate, economy and culture. It is bounded by Nepal in the north and by Jharkhand in the south. The Bihar plain is divided into two unequal halves by the river Ganga which flows through the middle from west to east.



VISION

Bihar is a unique state endowed with a rich history. It is the seat of significant mythological events and tales from Ramayana. It is the birthplace of prominent religions including Buddhism and Jainism. It was Bihar that sprouted the first seed of democracy. It was Bihar where the first true kingdom, the Maurya Empire, reigned all over the subcontinent. Patna, situated on the bank of the river Ganga, is the capital of Bihar and the state's current geographical boundary is shaped after its partition from Bengal and later on after the separation of Jharkhand in 2000.