Dubai, UAE – Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today opened its 2025 Energy Industry Conference in Dubai. Held under the Patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the event – Accelerating Towards a Sustainable Energy Future – brings together global policymakers, energy leaders, and innovators to explore pathways for achieving a clean energy future.

Founded in 2007, this year’s Energy Industry Conference features senior speakers from ADNOC, ACWA Power, Qamar Energy, EDF Renewables Middle East, and Petrofac, as well as leading risk, insurance, and financing experts from across the global energy sector.

In his keynote address, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), reaffirmed Dubai's commitment to sustainability. He emphasized the importance of the historic UAE Consensus reached at COP28, which called for a ‘transition away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade’, to achieve net zero by 2050.

HE Al Tayer remarked: “In Dubai, we have an integrated approach that incorporates climate resilience, energy security and the facilitation of a better energy transition. Sustainability is embedded in our DNA and we strive to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 by increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix.

“As we look ahead, meeting the rising global demand for energy in a clean and sustainable manner is critical. We remain committed to fostering innovation and accelerating the global transition to a net zero future. By diversifying energy sources, investing in renewables and advanced technology, and enhancing operational efficiency, we are contributing to creating a brighter, more sustainable future for us and generations to come. Let us work together to transform challenges into opportunities and drive progress toward a clean energy future for all,” added Al Tayer.

Over the course of the conference, topics to be discussed include AI, risk mitigation, and supply chains; managing extreme weather events; financing the energy transition; cyber warfare; and climate adaptation strategies.

Andrew George, Global Head of Energy and Power at Marsh, added: “The 2025 Energy Industry Conference represents a pivotal moment for stakeholders in the global energy sector. As we navigate the complexities of the energy transition and long-term sustainability, it is essential that we come together to share knowledge and drive innovation. We are excited to welcome industry leaders to Dubai, a city that embodies progress and forward-thinking in the energy landscape.”

