Dubai, UAE: The Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum proudly concluded its 6th edition with a grand awards ceremony, organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE) at the prestigious Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai-UAE. This event was a significant milestone in the journey to promote the Takaful industry globally, as it recognized and applauded the remarkable efforts and achievements of leading individuals and organizations within the sector. AlHuda CIBE extended its warmest congratulations to all the recipients of the prestigious awards.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE, noted that these awards recognize the collective effort and innovative advancements in the global Takaful industry. He expressed gratitude for the support from participants, judges, sponsors, and partners, emphasizing their role in making 6th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Awards a resounding success and contributing significantly to the sector's growth and establishment of new benchmarks for excellence."

The forum attracted attendees from numerous countries, including distinguished guests such as H.E. Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE, and Mr. Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, who presented the awards to the winners. The ceremony highlighted various categories, celebrating the top achievers across multiple disciplines. Among the honorees were Societe Central De Reassurance, awarded Best Re-Takaful Company; Takaful Insurance of Africa, recognized for Best Takaful Operation; and Fitch Ratings, receiving the accolade for Best Rating Agency in Islamic Finance. Other notable winners included Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman, honored as the Best Takaful Industry Shariah Scholar, and FC "Taiba Finance" LLC, which earned the title for Best Islamic Finance Products.

The awards also recognized Watania Takaful for Best Personal Takaful Products; InvoieMate as the Best Islamic Finance Digital Platform; and Milliman, which was acknowledged for Best Actuarial Services Provider. Furthermore, SALAMA - Islamic Arab Insurance Co. was celebrated as the Best Family Takaful Company; while the National Insurance Authority received the award for Best Takaful Regulator.

In addition to institutional awards, individual excellence was recognized with honors such as the Business Leader of the Year Award presented to Ankit Shukla; and the Dynamic Entrepreneur Award, bestowed upon Aziz Dorany. Other winners included Nawaz Jadoon, who was acknowledged for Business Leadership in the Financial Industry; and Tariq Nizami, honored with the Master of Business Innovation Award. Zuneid Yousuf, who received the Best African Entrepreneur in UAE Award; and Qurat ul Ain, recognized for her Dynamic Leadership in Real Estate Investment; Muhammad Kalim was honored for Audit Firm of the Year for Quality Assurance; and Ms. Cathy received the Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year Award.

Additional notable awards were presented to Ms. Sadia Afrin Himi Mohammad Ali for Best Financial Consultancy of the Year; Mr. Rashed Ahmadyar for Best Emerging Developer of the Year; Dr. Ravi Datt for Sustainable Energy Excellence; and Mr. Ameenullah, who was celebrated as the Leading Corporate Consultant; The Leading Emirati Women Contributor to Nation's Development Award went to Dr. Muna Makk; while Ali Jaber Al Ateya was honored as the Pioneer of Financial Development; Bharat J. Mehra received the Leader in Corporate Strategy Award; and Aslam Nizami was recognized as the Leading Consultant for Mergers and Acquisitions; Mr. Sulley Muntari was awarded Best Emerging Businessman of the Year.

This was highly supported by the contributions from the sponsors to the success of the event. We value our sponsors as we have been able to hold an event that was successful. As a matter of fact, their contribution was key in this milestone.

