Dubai – UAE: The 2nd Global Islamic FinTech Forum (GIFT 2025), organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), concluded with overwhelming success in Dubai, UAE. The landmark event brought together a distinguished community of Islamic finance experts, policymakers, tech disruptors, and Shariah scholars from across the globe. In parallel with the forum, AlHuda CIBE hosted the Global Islamic FinTech Awards 2025, a powerful celebration of excellence, honoring organizations and individuals at the forefront of Shariah-compliant innovation.

As the Islamic FinTech industry continues to flourish—currently valued at $100 billion and projected to reach $180 billion by 2026—this awards ceremony served as a global stage recognizing bold innovation, ethical financial inclusion, and groundbreaking digital solutions. The event amplified collaboration and dialogue in a synergistic atmosphere, where participants explored frontier developments in digital banking, Blockchain, Islamic insurance (Takaful), crowdfunding, and wealth management.

AlHuda CIBE proudly presented 29 prestigious awards to organizations and professionals making game-changing contributions to the Islamic FinTech ecosystem. Among the honorees was Blade Labs, who received the Best Islamic FinTech Startup award for their pioneering Blockchain innovation. Primary FZCO was recognized with the Best Islamic Blockchain Solution award for bringing transparency and Shariah-aligned trust to digital finance. Sukoon Takaful P.J.S.C was honored as the Best Takaful Platform, redefining ethical risk protection.

The digital banking landscape was dominated by ruya Bank, awarded Best Islamic Digital Bank, and Mashreq Al Islami, recognized as the Best Global Islamic Digital Bank—both setting new standards for faith-driven convenience. Watania Takaful Family PJSC received the Most Innovative Takaful Company award, while TAIF Digital Institute earned recognition as the Best Islamic FinTech Education Provider. ComTech Gold was celebrated for Best Islamic Financial Product Innovation, and Tontine Trust Europe won for Shariah-Compliant Investment Platforms.

Further recognition went to The Soltesz Institute, awarded Best Payments & Banking Platform, and Infoland as Best Islamic FinTech Solutions Provider (Central Asia). Royal Bullion Capital Trading LLC claimed the Best Islamic Gold Online Bullion Traders award, while Dalo Enterprises earned Outstanding Leadership in Structured Financing Solutions. Sheikh Maktoum Neo Technologies was awarded Excellence in Sustainable Investments, and Smart System Marine received the Sustainable Innovative Energy Solution award for maritime sustainability.

The awards also recognized individual excellence, with Sheik Muhammad Muneer Beeharry receiving the Best Legal Influencer in Islamic Finance, and Dr. Hatim El Tahir, Founder of SukukSpace, honored as the Best Islamic Finance Contributor. Mr. Nik Joharris Nik Ahmad, Country Head of Maybank Islamic, was named Emerging Islamic Banking Leader, while Jawad Mahmood took home Emerging Leader in Islamic FinTech, and Abdul Samad of AlHuda Financial was awarded Emerging Leader in Islamic FinTech Development. Fahad Mukhtar, Executive Director at AlHuda Financial, earned the Best Emerging Innovator in Islamic Finance, and Sardar Umar was named Emerging Islamic Entrepreneur.

Ms. Mouza Mohammad Rashed Al Naqbi, Senior Branch Manager at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, was celebrated with the 20-Year Legacy Award for Excellence in UAE Banking, honoring two decades of Shariah-aligned financial leadership. Other key recognitions included the Best Real Estate Publication Award to Property Time, the Best Halal Industry Promoter to Halal Food Industries, the Contribution in Sustainable Energy award to Solarize Energy Solution, and Emerging Innovative FinTech Solutions to Finansu.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, Managing Director of AlHuda CIBE, delivered a compelling message during the ceremony: “These awards symbolize more than recognition—they are a declaration of a future where finance is anchored in ethics, inclusion, and faith. Islamic FinTech isn’t merely adapting to disruption; it is leading the global financial transformation with a moral compass. Tonight, we honor those who prove that digital innovation and divine guidance are not parallel paths but one powerful journey.”

The awards ceremony, held alongside the GIFT 2025 Forum, further solidified Dubai’s role as a global hub for Islamic digital finance, setting the stage for deeper regional and international collaboration. With thought-provoking sessions, strategic networking, and pioneering showcases, the event reinforced the commitment of Islamic finance stakeholders to redefine the global financial landscape with purpose, precision, and principles.

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

