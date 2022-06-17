Vernus International School is hosting a teaching summit on July 5th with teachers and leaders from Fifth Dimension Elementary School. The Summit’s keynote speakers, Dr Slim Dr Slim Saïdi, the Head of Innovation from Rochester Institute of Technology, and Dr Areej ElSayary, from the College of Education, Zayed University will lead the conversation.

The UAE has announced a major structural change to its education system, with Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi appointed as the new Minister of Education. The changes in personnel point towards a future focused strategy, that prioritizes skills in the workplace, enterprise, and creativity.

Speaking about the Summit, Dr Slim Saïdi said “Driven by the mutation of the entire ecosystem, education and educational institutions are undergoing a complete overhaul to stay relevant to the context and adapt to the requirement of the Future ... Graduating professionals are expected to have skills of the Future meant to develop specific aptitudes, knowledge and attitudes to not only adapt to the future but contribute to its design and making".

Vernus International School and Fifth Dimension share similar philosophies, as Vernus focuses on project based learning, and similarly Fifth Dimension, Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM). Both school focus on the development of learning skills across the curriculum, with digital literacy and inter-cultural learning at the heart of children’s learning. Teachers within both schools have developed teaching practices throughout the year by supporting each other through peer mentorship. The Summit will showcase these innovations and celebrate the work of the teachers across both schools.

Commenting on the importance of innovative teaching, Dr Areej noted “Developing and enhancing learners’ knowledge and skills are key drivers to produce quality, skillful workers with adequate employability skills. The global shift to a future of work is defined by an ever-expanding cohort of new technologies that are more interconnected where information and knowledge are widely spread. Interactive technology is considered an effective tool to facilitate the teaching and learning process to create an active learning environment in an era of face-to-face, online and blended learning.”

The timing of the conference is key. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown traditional models of education up in the air, and ideas that were once considered radical are now at the forefront of the profession. Student and staff well-being are high on the agenda, and the role teachers play in society has increased globally, as a result of the pandemic.

Vernus International School is determined to push ahead with its innovation agenda. The school is now a member of the American International Accreditation Association of Schools and Colleges (AIAASC). AIAASC has been providing accreditation for schools outside the United States that offer international programs or an American style curriculum. AIAASC equips the schools with various types of innovative and high-quality educational support that enhances schools and paves the way for them to reach high standards of education. This will enable the school to continue its journey to success as it starts its third year of operations in September 2022.

Fifth Dimension Elementary School starts its second year of operations in September 2022 and the school is proving to be very popular with Emirati parents, looking for a different style of education. The school has recently appointed a leading Head of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Khalied Aljabahji, who joins from Latifa School for Girls in Dubai where she was the Arabic Coordinator.

The Global Future Learning Summit “Embracing the Future” takes place on 5th July, starting at 8am at Vernus International School.

