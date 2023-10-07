On Thursday this week, the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted Jumeirah Golf Estates weekly Thursday Curry Club which was kindly sponsored by Fairway Homes Real Estate.

Forty players took part in the event, which is played as a 9-hole scramble. The teams comprised of new and long-standing Jumeirah Golf Estates members along with some of the golf management team.

Ladies were teeing up from the orange tee markers, with gents playing off the signature tee markers. Each team received a 50% course Handicap Allowance from 35% + 15% lowest to highest handicaps.

The winners of this week’s edition of the Thursday Curry Club were the pair of Kian Higgins and Mark Schoombie with a fabulous 31 net (5 under par). The pair, who received no shots, made 5 birdies, which included a stretch of three birdies in a row. Both winners will receive a fourball voucher for the magnificent Fire course.

Finishing runners up by way of countback, were the pair of Steve Drake and Noel O’Leary who scored a well-respected round of 31 net (5 under par).

The pairing of Steve Noon and Martin McGuigan made up the top 3, also scoring a 31 net (5 under par) however, missing out on first and second place on a countback.

There was a selection of special events on the front nine of the Fire course. Winning nearest to the pin on Hole 2 was Mark Schoombie with an excellent shot to 6 feet. Winning the longest drive on Hole 5 was vice-captain Noel O’Leary with a fantastic driver down the middle of the fairway.

After golf, the fantastic Kasturi restaurant hosted all players to delicious sharing curries.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Stephen Hubner, Club Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented, “I am so pleased that you all could join us for today’s event. Special thanks goes to Fairway Homes Real Estate for sponsoring today’s Curry Club, their support is greatly appreciated. I am very pleased to see our weekly Thursday Curry Club grow in numbers and will hopefully see you all next week along with some new faces”.

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.