Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – The Oman Banks Association (OBA) in cooperation with the Central Bank of Oman organised a seminar on Tuesday 27 September 2022, at Sultan Qaboos University College of Economy and Political Studies about Financial Inclusion, the event was attended by a group of students and teachers. The agenda items were as follows: Brief about the Oman Banks Association, Financial Technology (FinTech), Banking Deposits Insurance Scheme (BDIS). A team from the Central Bank of Oman and an Expert in FinTech participated as speakers in this seminar, the aim of this seminar was to introduce and educate young people on the fundamentals of the Omani economy, and the role of the banking sector in economic development to enhance the financial culture in this segment of society.

These events come as part of a number of activities organized by the Oman Banks Association to celebrate Arab Financial Inclusion Day, and to contribute towards achieving universal access to financial services for all segments of society in the Sultanate of Oman, launching initiatives, and organizing events and activities that promote financial literacy, and financial inclusion.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.

