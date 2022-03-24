BEIJING & DUBAI, U.A.E: The Expo 2020 Shandong Week made a grand opening with a theme of Origin of Silk Road, Home to Innovation on March 22, 2022 at the China Pavilion, linking Jinan City in Shandong Province and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Ali Al Dhaheri, U.A.E. Ambassador to China, said, "U.A.E. and China’s Shandong Province have established extensive and profound cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, tourism, food and energy. Now the China Pavilion is showcasing China's top achievements in science and technology and sustainable development to the U.A.E. and surrounding regions."

Ni Jian, Chinese Ambassador to the U.A.E., said, "The trade volume between Shandong and the U.A.E. reached nearly 8.3 billion US dollars in 2021, with a 71.5% year-on-year increase, and many well-known Shandong companies have invested in the U.A.E."

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that Expo 2020 Dubai is providing an excellent opportunity for China to promote its investment opportunities, products and innovations, besides the huge economic potential.

Deputy Governor of Shandong Province Ji Binchang said he hopes to strengthen and consolidate the cooperation with U.A.E. in technology innovation, investment, trade, banking and financing service, art, culture, epidemic control, etc.

The Economic Trade and Cooperation Forum on the same day helped the cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Shandong. The other heavyweight cooperation achievements are Tyre Public Overseas Warehouse in U.A.E., EnerTech Dubai 10 MegaWatts Solar Project, East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre Project, and Ghana Petroleum Refinery EPC Project.

