Abu Dhabi: Eid is a time of joy, family and celebration and there's no better place to immerse yourself in these festivities than at Umm Al Emarat Park. Nestled amidst lush greenery, adorned with delightful eateries, and brimming with engaging activities, the Park sets the stage for a truly memorable Eid celebration with your nearest and dearest.

Whether craving a hearty meal, a refreshing drink or in the mood for something sweet, there’s compilation of dining restaurants and activities that suite everyone, awaiting you at Umm Al Emarat Park this Eid.

SALT

Prepare your taste buds for a flavor explosion at SALT, where traditional burgers meet innovative gastronomy. From classic favorites to inventive creations, SALT caters to every palate. Enjoy their signature gourmet burgers bursting with mouthwatering flavors amidst the tranquil greenery. Beat the summer heat with a delectable ice cream selection, from creamy classics vanilla and chocolate to exotic flavors, there's a scoop for everyone to enjoy at SALT.

OVO Café

The Park's newest edition, OVO Café, beckons visitors to indulge in its tempting array of American classics, juicy burgers and flavorful noodles. Situated within the tranquil surroundings of Umm Al Emarat Park, bring your friends along and immerse yourselves in the Eid spirit while enjoying the culinary delights.

Parker’s

Head over with your friends and experience casual elegance at Parkers, where a diverse array of flavors from around the globe awaits. From refreshing salads to indulgent mains, every dish at Parker’s is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, promising a dining experience like no other. And don't forget to save room for dessert—their signature Matilda cake is a must-try, offering a perfect blend of decadence and delight to conclude your meal on a sweet note. Additionally, seize the opportunity to savor our exclusive Eid treats offer for a limited time, presenting ample servings of our exquisite in-house cakes.

Home Bakery

Nothing beats the aroma of freshly baked goods at Home Bakery. From airy croissants to decadent milk cakes and irresistible chewy melt cookies, each treat is crafted with love. Elevate your Eid celebrations with Home Bakery's tempting sweet selection, adding an extra layer of sweetness to your experience.

Farmers Bistro

Gather your loved ones and embrace the farm-to-table ethos at Farmers Bistro, where locally sourced ingredients take center stage in every dish. From farm-fresh salads to hearty stews, immerse in the rustic charm of the bistro and savor the flavors of the season, as you dine amidst the tranquil surroundings of Umm Al Emarat Park.

Milestones Coffee

As Eid festivities fill the air, make your way over to Milestones Coffee and enjoy an expertly cup of brewed coffee and savor delectable pastries amidst the joyous ambiance of Umm Al Emarat Park. During Eid, Milestones Coffee is extending the celebrations and offering complimentary americano or brewed coffee on every purchase of a burger or paratha sandwich.

Movenpick Ice Cream

Beat the summer heat and add a touch of sweetness to your Eid celebrations with the irresistible delight of Mövenpick Ice Cream. Situated at the Children’s Garden, savor a variety of delectable flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and cool you down on a warm Eid day.

Animal Barn

Treat the little ones to an unforgettable Eid afternoon at the Park's Animal Barn! They'll get the chance to meet their favorite animals, from playful goats, cuddly rabbits to tortoises and emu birds. But the fun doesn't stop there—kids can also hop on camel and pony rides, creating unforgettable moments as they explore the Park. And for an extra dose of excitement, children can feed the animals, experiencing the joy of interacting with these gentle creatures up close.

Elevate your Eid celebrations at Umm Al Emarat Park, where every moment is a cherished memory waiting to be made.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban Parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The Park was originally known as Mushrif Park and the entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new Park honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society, and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage, and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the Park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the Park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

