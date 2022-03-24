Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy will deliver special message for volunteers

Campaign will launch on social media, print media and billboards across UAE

DUBAI: – Etisalat – Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Volunteers and Telecommunications Services Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai – is launching a ‘thank you’ campaign to celebrate the outstanding 30,000 volunteers who helped make Expo 2020 Dubai a reality.

The campaign will feature a special message from Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, recognising the volunteers’ efforts, as well as messages from Etisalat and Dubai Police. The ‘thank you’ campaign will launch on social media platforms, print media and billboards around the UAE.

A total of 30,000 people from across the country – UAE nationals and expatriates – volunteered to bring to life the first World Expo held in the region for millions of visitors and more than 200 participants, making it the largest volunteer programme in the UAE.

HE Reem Al Hashimy said: “The Expo Volunteers have impacted and inspired millions of visitors and brought Expo 2020 Dubai to life. Each and every volunteer is a hero, epitomising the programme’s core values of respect, commitment, integrity, knowledge and enthusiasm, and the UAE is incredibly proud to have brought a group of devoted and outstanding individuals together for this once-in-a-lifetime global event.”

Volunteerism is a key component of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, and all of the volunteers demonstrated the core values of the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme throughout the thrilling six months of the World Expo.

Acknowledging the importance of volunteering, Etisalat launched an awareness campaign in the lead-up to and during Expo 2020 Dubai to encourage millions of its customers to take part in the programme.

Each volunteer has been invited to the Volunteers End of Event Celebration on 27 March, where their achievements will be recognised by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai and HE Reem Al Hashimy.

As part of its legacy, Expo 2020 Dubai will sign a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Ministry of Tolerance to keep the country’s largest volunteer programme alive and thriving.

Expo 2020 Volunteer, Sagarnath Reddy, said: “Expo2020 Dubai showed the world that miracles can happen when people connect, collaborate and come together. What we have built here is more than extraordinary, it is a power house of imagination, a thought factory. We will realise the true success of Expo2020 Dubai in the years to come when the future doctors, engineers and astronauts start writing their success stories by saying ‘It was in Dubai when I first visited Expo2020 Dubai…’.”

Fellow Expo 2020 Volunteer, Jaykrishna Chingichamveetil, added: “Over 500 hours of volunteering at Expo 2020 Dubai and still can’t get enough! Expo 2020 Dubai is truly the greatest show on earth!”

The event will also recognise the programme’s main stakeholders: Etisalat, Dubai Police and National Service Recruits. The Ministry of Tolerance Choir is expected to open the ceremony with an exciting performance.

