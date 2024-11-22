Baku, Azerbaijan: The Emirates Energy Award (EEA) 2025 participated in the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 November to 22 November 2024. There was an introductory presentation about the award, its categories and its role in promoting sustainable solutions.

EEA’s objectives and categories align with the goals of COP29, which has consistently provided a vital platform for signatory countries to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to unite efforts and devise practical, effective solutions for pressing climate issues. The award, launched by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, is a leading initiative aimed at advancing sustainable development and raising awareness across both public and private sectors about the optimal and responsible use of energy.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, said: “The Emirates Energy Award has actively participated in several past COP sessions, most notably COP28, which was hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai. Our involvement reflects a commitment to spotlight pressing energy and environmental issues, while also fostering a broader understanding of sustainability concepts. COP29 provided a unique opportunity to showcase successful projects and milestones in sustainability and sustainable energy, as well as to exchange experiences and expertise accumulated from the award’s winning initiatives over previous cycles. The Award’s participation in COP29 also created opportunities for collaboration with energy and environmental entities, allowing us to foster joint initiatives that promote sustainability while raising awareness on energy and environmental issues among delegates and attendees.”

Al Tayer added: “COP29 focused on actionable steps to drive meaningful change, with a priority on practical solutions to achieve global environmental goals. Key discussions focused on climate finance and resource allocation for developing countries, with the goal of creating effective strategies that balance environmental priorities with developmental objectives.”

HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award (EEA), said: “The Emirates Energy Award’s participation in COP29 was a significant addition. COP29 offered a key platform for global leaders and decision-makers to chart practical strategies for tackling climate change and pressing environmental challenges. The Award’s wide-ranging categories are designed to keep pace with the rapid advancements in renewable energy and the adoption of modern technologies, all in pursuit of sustainable development that aligns with both national and international efforts in this essential sector. COP29 provided us with the opportunity to spotlight the award’s winning projects, which have made substantial contributions to promoting renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency and protecting the environment. These projects have had a positive impact on communities worldwide.”

The Emirates Energy Award 2025 aims to raise awareness on sustainable technologies, not only through recognition and support, but also by creating opportunities for interaction with key stakeholders in the global technology sector. The award acts as a bridge between innovation, technology and sustainability, strengthening efforts at local, regional and global levels to ensure a sustainable and efficient energy future. As an international platform, the award allows institutions and individuals to showcase their contributions toward innovative, sustainable solutions addressing environmental challenges, climate change, carbon emissions and resource scarcity. The EEA also honours exemplary achievements in energy efficiency and related projects, encourages education and scientific research, and promotes creative ideas within the energy sector, with special recognition reserved for distinguished contributors.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

+971 55 2288228 / +971 55 2725291 /+971 50 9099819

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae