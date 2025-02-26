Dubai – UAE: The 2nd Global Islamic FinTech Forum (GIFT 2025) is set to take place on April 15, 2025, at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, UAE. Organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), UAE, this highly anticipated event will bring together global experts, innovators, regulators, and investors to discuss the future of Islamic FinTech. As the sector continues to evolve, GIFT 2025 aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and financial inclusion, ensuring the growth of Shariah-compliant financial technologies worldwide.

Islamic FinTech is emerging as a transformative force in the financial sector, integrating modern technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Digital Payments with traditional Islamic finance principles. The industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with the global Islamic FinTech market valued at $100 billion and projected to reach $180 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. As financial institutions and startups embrace these innovations, the sector is playing a critical role in expanding access to ethical, Shariah-compliant financial services across the globe.

Speaking about the significance of the forum, Mr. Muhammad Zubair, Managing Director of AlHuda CIBE, stated, “The Islamic FinTech industry is at a turning point, where innovation, regulation, and investment must work in harmony to create sustainable and ethical financial solutions. GIFT 2025 is not just a conference; it is a movement to shape the future of Shariah-compliant FinTech. By bringing together key stakeholders, we are fostering an environment where ideas can turn into impactful solutions that will drive financial inclusion and economic growth in Muslim and non-Muslim countries alike.”

The forum will address some of the most pressing topics in Islamic FinTech, including digital payments, peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding, wealth management, Takaful (Islamic insurance), and Blockchain-based financial services. Experts from developed, and other emerging markets will share insights on how technology is revolutionizing Shariah-compliant banking, investment, and financial services. Discussions will also highlight regulatory challenges and opportunities, as governments worldwide recognize the potential of Islamic FinTech and work toward developing supportive legal frameworks.

Following the main forum, a one-day post-event workshop on April 16, 2025, will provide participants with practical knowledge on implementing Islamic FinTech solutions. This session will delve into regulatory frameworks, compliance mechanisms, and case studies, ensuring that attendees gain hands-on experience in navigating the evolving landscape of Shariah-compliant digital finance.

GIFT 2025 is expected to attract a diverse audience, including banking professionals, FinTech entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, policymakers, and technology innovators. The event provides a unique opportunity to connect with global leaders, explore business partnerships, and gain insights into the latest trends and technological advancements in Islamic finance.

Organizations looking to enhance their visibility within the Islamic FinTech sector can also benefit from sponsorship and exhibition opportunities. With tailored packages offering branding, networking, and promotional benefits, companies can position themselves at the forefront of Shariah-compliant digital finance.

As the world moves towards inclusive and ethical financial solutions, GIFT 2025 serves as a crucial platform to drive the next wave of innovation in Islamic FinTech. Participants are encouraged to secure their spot early and be part of a global movement shaping the future of Islamic digital finance. For more details and registration, visit www.alhudacibe.com/giftf2025 or contact info@alhudacibe.com

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 100 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com.

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

Call: +971 52 865 5523