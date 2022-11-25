Honouring of a number of distinguished real estate developers, registration and service trustees

Ten fastest completed projects of 2021 highlighted, and the six most active Dubai REST app users

Dubai, UAE:– Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) distinguished presence and its presentation of its innovative initiatives and services saw the department signing multiple MoUs and partnerships at the 22nd edition of Dubai’s Cityscape Global 2022, the largest and most important real estate exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa.

During Cityscape 2022, which was held from 21 to 23 November, at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai Land Department signed two Memorandums of Understanding. The first was with Haider Bin Haider Law Firm and Legal Consultations, regarding participation in the Legal Consultations Forum, which aims to enhance confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector by providing a distinctive investment environment and system governance to ensure customer happiness and the advancement of services to achieve best possible results, taking into consideration the highest level of practices and standards.

The second MOU was with Informa Market to empower women in the real estate sector, whereby a first conference of its kind will be held in this regard. Dubai will host the initial edition, after which it will be launched to GCC countries and from there to the world. The conference shall highlight the importance of the female role in the field, and aims to enhance this role, as well as cultivate a community of relevant knowledge sharing, including, without limitation, diversity, inclusion and sustainability initiatives.

DLD also highlighted an initiative to open an account for non-residents through Emirates NBD, where general information is provided to visitors about available banking products, and educating visitors about the accounts and facilities provided by the bank, in addition to housing loans.

On the other hand, DLD presented to its guests the most prominent, innovative and smart services, specifically the Dubai REST application, a comprehensive real estate transaction platform for all customer services and for investors and stakeholders alike, in addition to the building classification project, ‘Tamleek’. There was also presentation about Cube services.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, DLD through the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector, honoured many distinguished real estate developers, registration and service trustees, as well as sixty brokers. The ten fastest completed projects of 2021, and the six most active Dubai REST app users additionally received special mention.

