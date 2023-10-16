Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) is showcasing its pioneering digital services and initiatives through two stands at GITEX Global 2023, one of the most prominent technology events in the region, held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 16 to 20 October.

The Department is participating through the Digital Dubai Pavilion, stand no. 2, and Emirates Real Estate Solutions “ERES” - Dubai Land Department’s technological arm - on stand no. A20.

At its stand within the Digital Dubai pavilion, DLD is showcasing its official website, highlighting in detail its key digital services, which includes inquiring about a real estate project status, requesting registration and renewal of lease contracts, and access to important laws and legislation.

As part of its participation in the Emirates Real Estate Solutions stand (ERES); DLD is shedding light on the latest updates to the Dubai Rest application, the smart real estate platform for all real estate services, for property owners, tenants, brokers, developers, valuators, investors and all stakeholders benefiting from the real estate market. Some key features include: Inquiry about a property status, paying service charges online, payment of Rental Disputes Center “RDC” dues, reviewing canceled payments, in addition to the Direct Debit Service “DDS” for the Ejari system, the new rental calculator, and updating customer information at DLD.

Visitors can also know more about DLD’s “Instant Real Estate Registration Platform in Dubai,” which was developed by ERES that captures all real estate transactions across Dubai on the platform in real-time, in addition to showing statistics about real estate cases that were closed per day, and the number of lease contracts that were registered.

Dubai Land Department is committed to providing a conducive environment for real estate innovation by harnessing technology to develop real estate products, and enhancing the sector’s readiness and sustainability, in line with its strategic vision aimed at achieving world leadership in the real estate sector. This is in addition to keeping pace with all digital transformation efforts adopted by Dubai, which are in line with the directives of the wise leadership, and with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

