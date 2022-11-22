Close to 100 executives from the international duty free industry will descend in Dubai to compete in the 29th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup, taking place over two days at Emirates Golf Club on 24th November and Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club on 25th November, respectively.

The invitational golf tournament, which has grown into one of the most popular events on the duty free calendar kicks off ahead of the Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) conference which is taking place in Bahrain this year.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free described this year’s participation level as ‘excellent’ and expressed his delight that some of the players are returning having participated in the tournament almost every year since 1993. He said: “The response to this year’s tournament has once again been very good and we are delighted to welcome these key industry figures back to Dubai. We are also happy to welcome back Des Smyth, a well-respected Irish golfer, who is our golf pro for the tournament.”

The tournament is open to all male and female amateur players with a valid handicap of 28/36 or less. A special seniors categories was also introduced to make it more interesting and they are from age 50+, 65+ and 70+.

The past champions of the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup include Steve Flanagan (1993/1996); Raimund Legnar (1994); Brendan O’Shea (1995); Noel Fox (1997- 2000); Jan Baljet (2001); Ulrik Moller (2002); Adel Zarooni (2003-2004); Art Miller (2005); John Kammerman (2006); Nayma Maya (2007); Mark Van Huesden (2008); James Kfouri (2009); Gurbax Singh (2010); Clark Francis (2011); Rabih Sfeila (2012); Dermot Davitt (2013); Denise Kennedy (2014), Bayer Khan (2015), Scott Campbell (2016), Clark Francis (2017), Cees van Dooren (2018), Richard Lombard-Chibnall (2019) and Marius Fouche (2021).

Following the first day of golf on 24th November, guests will be invited to relax and enjoy Dubai Duty Free’s customary hospitality at the ever popular The Irish Village in Garhoud, with special entertainment lined up for the evening.

November/December are traditionally busy months for Dubai Duty Free and this year is no exception. In recent days the operation has supported the DP World Tour Championship – Race to Dubai and will soon be flying the flag at the Dubai Duty Free Sailing League Regatta and the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7’s. All of these will bring the retail operation right up to the celebration of its 39th anniversary on 20th December when the operation celebrates with its customers and staff

