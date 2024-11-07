Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted a Digital Advocacy Workshop focusing on bridging funding and investment gaps for digital startups.

Held at Dubai Chambers headquarters, the event brought together key players in the digital ecosystem including venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and government representatives to explore solutions for startups seeking funding and investment.

The workshop provided attendees with actionable insights and practical strategies to secure funding and scale their businesses. The event featured a panel discussion titled ‘Bridging the Funding and Investment Gap’ with the participation of expert speakers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Oraseya Capital, and Monet Capital. The speakers shared their perspectives on investment criteria, leveraging government funds, and essential steps startups can take to attract investment.

The workshop also featured a presentation from Ziina, a digital payments solutions provider that has successfully secured funding, which offered valuable insights to aspiring entrepreneurs. With focused group discussions and interactive sessions, the event enabled participants to connect with industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs to share experiences and exchange ideas.

The Digital Advocacy Workshop came as part of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s ongoing efforts to address key challenges faced by the digital startup ecosystem. By providing impactful platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the chamber aims to empower startups to increase their contribution to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy plays a key role in strengthening Dubai's position as the global capital of the digital economy. The chamber is committed to unlocking the full potential of the digital sector and driving Dubai towards its ambitious future as a leading global hub for technology and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

