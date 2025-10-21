Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) participated in the Home and Building Expo 2025, held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from 6 to 9 October. The event provided a dynamic platform for the bank to engage with homeowners, builders, and investors while showcasing its innovative financial solutions tailored to the real estate and construction sectors.

During the expo, OAB further strengthened its commitment to supporting the local construction industry by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Al Adrak Trading and Contracting. The MoU aims to enhance collaboration and provide comprehensive financing solutions to real estate developers and contractors.

Additionally, Oman Arab Bank and Al Bandar signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential collaboration in providing convenient housing finance solutions for customers interested in purchasing residential units within Al Bandar’s upcoming projects. The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation between both parties, aiming to facilitate mortgage financing options for eligible OAB customers, subject to the Bank’s internal assessments, policies, and approvals.

This strategic understanding reflects OAB’s continuous efforts to support the housing sector in Oman and to offer customers a wider range of home financing choices in partnership with reputable developers across the Sultanate.

The bank’s presence at the expo highlighted its ongoing efforts to offer personalized guidance and financial advisory services to individuals and businesses across Oman. Visitors to the OAB booth received expert consultations, exploring options ranging from home financing to construction project support.

Commenting on the partnerships, Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said, "We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Al Adrak Trading and Contracting, and to further strengthen our partnerships through recent agreements such as the MoU signed with Al Bandar. These initiatives reflect our commitment to empowering the real estate and construction sectors in Oman and providing our customers with practical and flexible financial solutions. Events like the Home and Building Expo allow us to connect directly with our clients and showcase the value we bring to their projects."

OAB’s participation also underscored its broader vision of fostering sustainable growth in the real estate sector while supporting Omani businesses. The bank’s team engaged attendees through interactive sessions, offering insights into project financing, investment opportunities, and tailored financial products designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners, developers, and investors.

OAB continues to focus on building strategic alliances, empowering its clients with financial solutions, and contributing to the development of a vibrant and resilient real estate sector in Oman.