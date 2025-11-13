Dubai – Binance, the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, is excited to announce a compelling debate between CZ, Founder of Giggle Academy and Co-Founder of Binance, and renowned gold advocate and economist Peter Schiff. This debate will take place on December 4th during Binance Blockchain Week 2025, held from December 3rd to 4th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

This highly anticipated debate will center on a critical industry conversation: Bitcoin versus tokenized gold — which asset better satisfies the fundamental conditions of money, including being a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value. The discussion reflects ongoing dialogue in the financial and crypto communities regarding traditional versus digital assets.

The debate traces back to a discussion on X, where CZ raised concerns about Peter Schiff’s idea for tokenized gold, highlighting its reliance on third-party custodians and referring to it as a “trust me bro” token. In response, Peter Schiff challenged CZ to a debate on Bitcoin versus tokenized gold to further explore their differing views. CZ welcomed the invitation and proposed Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai as the venue. This engaging conversation, set to tackle some of the most important and thought-provoking questions at the intersection of Web3 and traditional financial systems, will take place on December 4th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, as part of the event.

“Binance Blockchain Week is designed to bring together the most influential voices in blockchain and finance. This debate between CZ and Peter Schiff perfectly embodies the spirit of critical analysis and innovation that our community demands,” said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance. “We look forward to hosting this dialogue, which will provide valuable insights for investors, innovators, and the broader industry.”

Binance Blockchain Week 2025 returns to Dubai for the second consecutive year, bringing together thought leaders, regulators, developers, and enthusiasts from around the globe. Over two days of programming, attendees will witness groundbreaking conversations on blockchain innovation, Web3 adoption, and emerging trends — highlighted by this debate on December 3-4. The event will feature prominent speakers such as Michael Saylor, Brad Garlinghouse, and Lily Liu, and is proudly supported by key sponsors including Celo, Solayer, and NEXPACE.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 260 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. Binance Blockchain Week, the company’s flagship global event, brings together industry leaders and innovators to shape the future of blockchain and Web3.

For more information on Binance, visit: https://www.binance.com

For more information on Binance Blockchain Week, visit: https://www.binanceblockchainweek.com