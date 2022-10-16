9th edition screens 95 films from 34 countries

Sharjah: Having attracted and inspired more than 30,000 film enthusiasts with heartwarming, universally appealing stories from around the world, the curtains came down on the 9th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF), held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

The 2022 edition, held under the theme ‘Think Film’, came to a glorious end on Saturday after 6 days of fun-filled activities including hands-on workshops, educational activities, and screening of a total of 95 shorts, animations, documentaries and feature films from 43 countries.

Organised by FUNN, the Sharjah-based entity that promotes media arts learning among children and youth, the 2022 edition of SIFF attracted more than 30,000 visitors including children and youth across the UAE, and actors, directors, and artists from the region and beyond. The 9th edition hosted a whopping 34 expert-led workshops facilitated by a distinguished group of directors, filmmakers and cinema professionals.

The 2022 edition marked the debut of the Green Carpet event with a total of six screenings, including three Middle East premieres held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), Sharjah, and Vox Cinemas in Al Zahia Mall, Sharjah and Mirdif City Centre, Dubai.

SIFF 2022 Awards

Competing in seven categories, winners of the 9th edition were announced at the closing ceremony and chosen from a total of 95 films from 43 countries.

Two Friends, the directorial debut of Prasun Chatterjee from India, which weaves a story of friendship between two little boys as they navigate a growing religious divide, was adjudged the Best Feature Film at SIFF 2022.

Nour Shams, a gripping film directed by Saudi Arabia’s Faiza Ambah, won in the GCC Short Films category. In the movie, Shams is forced to make a difficult decision when she is confronted with the possibility of being separated from her son.

Director Eldiar Madakim’s Salvador Dali, which tells the story of his childhood in Kyrgystan where he was raised in the mountains by his grandmother, won in the International Short Film category at SIFF 2022.

The winner of the Best Animation Film is Death And The Lady, directed, written and produced by Geoff Bailey and Lucy Struever of the United States.

Flore Vasseur’s Bigger Than Us, which takes an optimist look at young global activists, bagged the SIFF award as the Best Documentary Film while the award for the Best Student Film went to The Seine's Tears, co-directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, and Alice Letailleur.

Light Hearted, a film by Dylan Scott, won the award for the Best Child & Youth Made Film, which was judged by a team of 25 Junior Jurors.

The 9th edition of SIFF announced a new award category, ‘Sustainability Champion’ and was presented by SDG Youth Council to the films Say No To Plastic and Santhal.

Enrich capabilities of young generations

Commenting on the festival, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and SIFF, said: "For six days, film enthusiasts of all ages indulged in activities designed to hone their creative skills and talents in various aspects of filmmaking. The festival’s diverse agenda of film screenings, educational workshops and entertaining activities have collectively asserted the role of cinema and arts in forging a brighter future for the younger generations.”

The FUNN and SIFF Director added: "Although the curtains have come down on SIFF 2022, we continue our journey, which stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh. Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SCFA, to enrich and enhance the capabilities of our young generations in creative arts to serve our communities better.”

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi concluded: "I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to our partners, supporters, and participants for contributing greatly to the success of the 9th edition. We now look forward to enriching our upcoming editions with greater creativity and imagination and to bolster the role of cinema in stimulating the creative energies of children and youth and to help realise their ambitions and dreams."

SIFF 2022 jurors

Sheikha Jawaher honoured jurors of the 9th edition including Nawaf Al Janahi, Aida Schleibfer, Heba Hamada, Buthaina Al Raisi, Masoud Amralla, Yasir Alyasiri, Sara Oulddaddah, Mariam Alserkal, Laurie Gordon, Ahmed Shihab Eldin, Susan Mbogo, Amal Al Duwaila, and Nadia Rahman.

Partners

At the closing ceremony, SIFF also honoured its partners of the 9th edition, including Platinum Partners - Crescent Enterprises and Gulftainer, and Gold Partner - Sharjah Media City (Shams).

Other partners include Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Vox Cinemas, City Centre Alzahia, Air Arabia, Zulal, Nikon, Grand Stores, Creative Lab- Twofour 54, Adwar, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Index Media, Shahid, Centro Sharjah, The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah Ladies Club Orchid, and Pause Salon & Spa.

